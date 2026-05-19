'The FBI is not God' — Abu Trica fires back after GH¢30 million bail in romance scam case

Abu Trica has reacted after securing GH¢30 million bail in an alleged $8 million romance scam case, backing claims by lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor that he was set up by an FBI informant.

Abu Trica has publicly defended himself after being granted GH¢30 million bail over allegations linked to an alleged $8 million romance scam investigation.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, claims the businessman was “set up” by an FBI informant over a supposed $50,000 transaction.

Abu Trica insists the FBI must prove its allegations, arguing that foreign investigators should not be viewed as untouchable or beyond scrutiny.

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Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica has spoken publicly after being granted GH¢30 million bail over allegations linking him to an alleged $8 million romance fraud investigation.

The businessman reacted on Snapchat on 18 May 2026 after his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, made a series of claims regarding the circumstances surrounding his arrest and the involvement of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a social media post, Barker-Vormawor alleged that Abu Trica had been entrapped by an FBI informant who reportedly contacted him over a supposed $50,000 transaction and requested assistance in locating a bank account for the transfer.

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According to the lawyer, the alleged $50,000 transaction formed the initial basis for Abu Trica’s arrest before investigators later expanded the case. He further claimed that US authorities pressured his client to reveal the identities of individuals connected to bank accounts allegedly used in the transactions.

Barker-Vormawor also alleged that investigators warned Abu Trica that failure to cooperate could result in him being tied to a broader romance fraud case said to involve more than $8 million.

Abu Trica later reposted sections of his lawyer’s comments on Snapchat and insisted the claims reflected his version of events.

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Part of the post read;

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Abu Trica was set up by an FBI informant who approached him, saying he was expecting $50,000 and that Abu Trica should help find a bank account for the money to be transferred into

Another excerpt stated:

This is the entire evidence the FBI provided. When Abu was arrested, the FBI asked him to disclose the owner of the account.

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The businessman also backed his lawyer’s criticism of what he described as an “inferiority complex” among some Ghanaians regarding foreign law enforcement agencies.

He wrote;

For those of you suffering from an inferiority complex, just know that the FBI is not God. Just like the Ghana Police, when they make an allegation, they must prove it. It doesn't matter whether you see Abu Trica as a fraudster or not

The case continues to attract widespread public attention on social media, with debates ongoing over the allegations and the role of international investigators in cybercrime-related prosecutions involving Ghanaian nationals.