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WHO deploys 35 experts to DRC and Uganda amid 133 Ebola deaths as Ghana tightens surveillance

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:28 - 19 May 2026
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WHO deploys 35 experts to DRC and Uganda amid Ebola deaths. Image credit: facebook.com/unitednations
The World Health Organization has deployed 35 health experts and seven (7) tonnes of emergency medical supplies and equipment to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda following renewed Ebola outbreaks in both countries.
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  • The World Health Organization has deployed 35 experts and emergency medical supplies to DR Congo and Uganda following fresh Ebola outbreaks.

  • At least 131 deaths and over 513 suspected cases have been recorded in DR Congo, while Uganda has confirmed two cases and one death.

  • Ghana has intensified Ebola surveillance, border screening, and public awareness campaigns despite recording no confirmed case so far.

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The World Health Organization has deployed 35 health experts and seven (7) tonnes of emergency medical supplies and equipment to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda following renewed Ebola outbreaks in both countries.

The move comes amid rising concerns over the spread of the deadly virus, which has reportedly caused at least 131 deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 513 suspected cases recorded. Uganda has also confirmed two (2) Ebola cases and one (1) death.

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READ ALSO: Ghana and other African countries on red alert as South Africa confirms 2 hantavirus cases

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The World Health Organization has classified the outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus as an international public health emergency, prompting several African countries to strengthen surveillance and preparedness measures.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry of Health has heightened nationwide Ebola preparedness efforts despite no confirmed case being recorded in the country so far.

ALSO READ: Another lockdown? Here's all you need to know about the new hantavirus

In a public statement signed by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and issued on Monday, May 18, the Ministry said it had activated precautionary systems across the country.
In a public statement signed by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and issued on Monday, May 18, the Ministry said it had activated precautionary systems across the country.

In a public statement signed by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and issued on Monday, May 18, the Ministry said it had activated precautionary systems across the country in collaboration with international health partners to prevent any possible spread into Ghana.

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According to the statement, enhanced surveillance and screening measures have been introduced at airports, seaports, and land borders as authorities intensify monitoring of travellers arriving from affected countries.

ALSO READ: Malaria deaths in Ghana drops by 98% according to GHS

The Ministry added that public education campaigns and risk communication programmes were also being intensified to improve public awareness and reduce misinformation surrounding the disease.

Health authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant, observe proper hygiene protocols, and report any suspected symptoms to the nearest health facility for immediate attention.

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