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Ghana enhances airport, seaport checks as it issues red alert over Ebola fears

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:44 - 18 May 2026
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Ghana has activated nationwide Ebola preparedness measures after new outbreaks were reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Ministry of Health says no case has been detected in Ghana but border surveillance and emergency response systems have been strengthened.
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  • Ghana has intensified Ebola surveillance and screening at airports, seaports and land borders following new outbreaks reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

  • The Ministry of Health says no suspected or confirmed Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana, but emergency response systems and health worker training have been activated nationwide.

  • Authorities are urging the public to observe safety measures, avoid misinformation and report any suspected symptoms immediately to health facilities.

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The Ministry of Health has heightened nationwide Ebola preparedness measures following fresh outbreaks of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), although no case has been recorded in Ghana so far.

READ ALSO: Ghana takes proactive measures with enhanced airport, seaport checks over Hantavirus fears

In a public signed by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and issued on Monday, 18th May, the Ministry of Health said it had activated precautionary systems across the country in collaboration with international health partners to prevent any possible spread into Ghana.

The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
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“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public that recent cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) have been reported in some African countries,” the statement said.

“According to updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa CDC, confirmed and suspected cases have recently been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. Ghana has not recorded any suspected or confirmed case.”

READ ALSO: Ghana and other African countries on red alert as South Africa confirms 2 hantavirus cases

The Ministry announced that enhanced surveillance and screening measures have been introduced at airports, seaports and land borders as authorities intensify monitoring of travellers arriving from affected countries.

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Also, medical personnel are undergoing training to identify, isolate and manage suspected Ebola cases safely while emergency response systems have been placed on alert nationwide.

The statement added that public education campaigns and risk communication programmes are being intensified to improve awareness and reduce misinformation.

READ ALSO: Another lockdown? Here's all you need to know about the new hantavirus

Ebola Virus
Ebola Virus
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Ebola is a severe viral disease that spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons or contaminated surfaces and materials.

Symptoms can include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, internal or external bleeding.

The Ministry of Health is urging Ghanaians to remain calm while strictly observing preventive measures.

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