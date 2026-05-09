Ghana takes proactive measures with enhanced airport, seaport checks over Hantavirus fears

Ghana Health Service logo (left) and the Hantavirus (right)

Ghana Health Service logo (left) and the Hantavirus (right)

Ghana heightens disease surveillance after a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship in Cape Verde, with health officials confirming no cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service have heightened surveillance after a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship docked in Cape Verde.

Health authorities say eight suspected cases, five confirmed infections and three deaths have been recorded, although no case has been detected in Ghana.

Ghana has activated preventive measures at airports and seaports while urging the public to remain calm and observe hygiene and rodent control measures.

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The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service have announced heightened disease surveillance measures following reports of a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship currently docked in Cape Verde.

In a statement issued on Friday May 8, health authorities confirmed that although no case has been recorded in Ghana, precautionary systems have been activated to prevent any possible spread into the country.

According to the Ministry, the affected cruise ship carried mainly Filipino crew members, while passengers came from the United States, Europe, South America, Australia and parts of Asia.

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Cruise ship on which the virus was detected

The development has triggered international monitoring efforts, although global health authorities say the overall public health threat remains low.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) and the US CDC after a risk assessment have indicated that the overall global public health risk remains low, but countries have been advised to strengthen surveillance and preparedness measures”, it said.

READ ALSO: Ghana and other African countries on red alert as South Africa confirms 2 hantavirus cases

Health officials say several emergency preparedness measures have already been implemented across the country, especially at entry points. The measures include: Enhanced surveillance at airports and seaports

Increased monitoring of unusual respiratory illnesses

Strengthened laboratory preparedness

Public education on rodent control and sanitation

Collaboration with international disease surveillance networks

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The Ghana Health Service said Port Health authorities and disease surveillance teams are actively monitoring developments.

Hantavirus is a viral disease primarily spread through infected rodents and contaminated surfaces. Humans can contract the virus through exposure to rodent urine, saliva or droppings, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

Hantaviruses (red and green balls) usually infect rodents. People may get infected by breathing in aerosolized particles of dried rodent urine or feces containing the virus. wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus

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The virus can cause severe respiratory complications in some patients. According to the statement:

Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle pain, abdominal discomfort, vomiting and, in severe cases, breathing difficulties.

The hantavirus differs significantly from COVID-19 because it is not easily spread between humans. The World Health Organization has repeatedly stated that most strains are transmitted through rodent exposure rather than person-to-person contact.

The Ministry urged citizens not to panic or spread misinformation as authorities continue monitoring the situation.

The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service assure the public that Ghana's disease surveillance systems remain active and responsive.

The public is advised to maintain clean surroundings, avoid contact with rodents and seek medical attention if they experience flu-like symptoms after possible exposure.