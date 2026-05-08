Actual site photo with FBI Lab rendered graphic overlay depicting corroborating eyewitness reports from September 2023 of an apparent ellipsoid bronze metallic object materializing out of a bright light in the sky. Image credit: war.gov/UFO/

Actual site photo with FBI Lab rendered graphic overlay depicting corroborating eyewitness reports from September 2023 of an apparent ellipsoid bronze metallic object materializing out of a bright light in the sky. Image credit: war.gov/UFO/

Are we alone? US releases first-ever declassified UAP files on unexplained UFO sightings

The United States has released its first-ever declassified UAP files on unexplained UFO sightings under a new transparency initiative involving multiple federal agencies, including NASA, the White House, and the FBI, with officials insisting the move is aimed at giving the public full access to government-held records.

The US has released its first-ever declassified UAP files on unexplained UFO sightings under a new transparency initiative.

The release involves multiple agencies, including the White House, NASA, FBI, and intelligence bodies, with documents hosted on WAR.GOV/UFO.

Officials say the move is aimed at increasing public access to information, while stressing the files do not confirm any conclusions about the phenomena.

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The United States has begun releasing previously classified files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), marking the first public rollout of government-held material on unexplained aerial sightings under a new transparency initiative.

The release, announced by the Department of War, is part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), an interagency effort involving The White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Department of Energy, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other intelligence bodies.

Donald Trump Photographer: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg

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The files will be published on WAR.GOV/UFO, with additional documents to be released on a rolling basis.

The move follows a directive from President Donald J. Trump ordering the declassification of UAP-related records in the interest of public transparency.

A statement from the Department of War said:

The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly. The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place – no clearance required.

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A U.S. military operator reported UAP while operating within African airspace. Image credit: war.gov/UFO/

It added that while the files have been reviewed for security purposes, many have not yet been fully analysed for scientific conclusions or anomaly resolution.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the initiative reflects a coordinated push for openness:

The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard described the release as the beginning of a wider process, stating:

Today’s release is the first in what will be an ongoing joint declassification and release effort.

FBI Director Kash Patel. Photo: AFP

FBI Director Kash Patel said the public was now seeing a level of access never previously granted, while stressing that national security remains a priority.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman added that the agency would continue its scientific approach to the subject, saying NASA would “follow the data and share what we learn.”

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