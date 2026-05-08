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Twellium Industrial Company Limited has officially unveiled Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, a Black Stars and Leicester City winger, as the brand ambassador for Rush Energy Drink, reinforcing the brand’s position as a leading energy drink in Ghana.

Rush Energy Drink, a globally recognised beverage proudly produced in Ghana, has built a strong reputation over the past twelve (12) years as a household name among consumers. Widely distributed across West Africa, the brand stands out for its unique formulation enriched with ginseng and B vitamins, designed to deliver sustained energy and improved performance. Its locally adapted taste and consistent quality have helped position it as a top choice in Ghana’s competitive energy drink market.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Twellium emphasised that the collaboration aligns with the brand’s vision of inspiring excellence and resilience among young people.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Twellium emphasised that the collaboration aligns with the brand’s vision of inspiring excellence and resilience among young people.

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“Fatawu is an exceptionally talented player whose journey to stardom embodies perseverance and excellence. We believe he will inspire Ghana’s youth to work hard and achieve their dreams,” the company stated.

Speaking at the unveiling, Issahaku expressed excitement about representing the brand and its impact on consumers.

“I am so happy to have this partnership with them, and I can’t wait for us to take the brand to the world,” he said at the arrival hall.

Twellium Ghana unveils Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku as Brand Ambassador for Rush Energy Drink

He added: “When I started playing football, it was famous in the market. It’s a good drink you can use to boost your energy and help improve performance.”

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The unveiling event at Accra International Airport drew significant attention, featuring a vibrant reception with traditional adowa dancers, drumming, and performances from extreme sports bikers, underscoring the brand’s energetic and youthful identity.

Twellium Ghana unveils Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku as Brand Ambassador for Rush Energy Drink

Issahaku, regarded as one of Ghana’s brightest football prospects, has built an impressive career in Europe with spells at Sporting CP and Leicester City, alongside key contributions to the Black Stars. His rise from Tamale to the global stage reflects the determination and drive that Rush Energy Drink seeks to promote among its consumers.

With this partnership, Twellium aims to deepen brand visibility, strengthen consumer loyalty, and expand Rush Energy Drink’s footprint both locally and internationally as a proudly Ghanaian product with global appeal.