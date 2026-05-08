3 victims rescued, 6 women arrested as Police dismantle child theft ring in Kasoa

Police in the Central Region have arrested six suspects linked to an alleged child trafficking syndicate and rescued three victims, including a 10-month-old baby reportedly sold for GH¢35,000.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six women linked to an alleged child trafficking syndicate operating between the Central and Ashanti regions.

Police rescued three victims, including a 10-month-old baby who was allegedly sold for GH¢35,000 after being taken under the guise of caregiving.

Investigations began after a seven-year-old girl went missing in Kasoa, leading police to uncover the wider trafficking network.

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested six people suspected to be part of a child trafficking syndicate operating between the Central and Ashanti regions, following investigations into the disappearance of a child in Kasoa.

Police also rescued three victims during the operation, including a 10-month-old baby who had allegedly been sold for GH¢35,000.

The suspects have been identified as Grace Osei Afriyie, 71, Regina Agyeiwaa, 57, Janet Larbie, 40, Mary Dotsey, 38, Yvonne Twumasi, 32, and Seikena Umar, 32.

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According to the Central East Regional Police Command, investigations began after the Kasoa Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) received a complaint on April 10, 2026, concerning the disappearance of a seven-year-old girl, Kadija Karim.

The complaint was lodged by the child’s aunt, who reported that the girl had gone missing while playing within the neighbourhood.

Police later found the child on April 11, 2026. During questioning, the victim allegedly disclosed that Janet Larbie and Seikena Umar deceived her by claiming they were taking her to see her biological mother.

Two women suspected of selling children

Investigators say the girl was instead transported to an unknown location and left with an unidentified woman before later being returned to Kasoa by taxi. She was allegedly warned not to speak about the incident.

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The revelation led to the arrest of Janet Larbie, while further investigations resulted in the arrest of Mary Dotsey, Yvonne Twumasi and Seikena Umar for their alleged involvement in the operation.

Police investigations later uncovered what authorities describe as a wider trafficking network allegedly coordinated and financed by a suspect identified as Lucinda Naomi Otchere, who remains on the run alongside two other suspects identified only as Adjeiwaa and Hawa.

According to investigators, the syndicate was also linked to another child theft case involving two siblings aged 10 months and five years, who were allegedly taken under the pretence of caregiving.

Police say the 10-month-old infant was transported to Asuofua Mampong in the Ashanti Region and allegedly sold to Grace Osei Afriyie and Regina Agyeiwaa for GH¢35,000.

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On April 28, 2026, officers arrested the two suspects at Asokore Mampong and Suame in the Ashanti Region while the trafficked infant was in their possession.

The child has since been rescued and reunited with her parents. Meanwhile, Janet Larbie, Mary Dotsey, Yvonne Twumasi and Seikena Umar have been remanded by the Ofaakor Circuit Court.

Women arrested over child trafficking network in Kasoa

Grace Osei Afriyie has been granted bail, while Regina Agyeiwaa remains on remand by order of the Akweley Magistrate Court.

The Central East Regional Police Command says efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects connected to the alleged trafficking syndicate.