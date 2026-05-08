Man arrested for threatening police and military officers begs Shatta Wale for help (video)
A man arrested for allegedly threatening Police and Military officers in a viral video has appealed to Shatta Wale to help secure his release from custody.
The suspect, identified as Opoku Emmanuel, reportedly described the musician as his “biggest fan” while pleading for intervention.
Police arrested the suspect in the Ashanti Region after investigations into a masked video containing alleged threats against security personnel.
A young man arrested for threatening Police and Military personnel in a viral video has appealed to Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to intervene on his behalf.
In a video shared online, the suspect pleaded with the musician to speak to the authorities to help secure his release. He claimed the video was created purely as social media content.
Shatta Wale, I’m your biggest fan. Please speak to the authorities on my behalf so I can be released from police custody, he said
The suspect, identified by as Opoku Emmanuel, was arrested by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region following a viral masked video in which he allegedly threatened Police and Military officers and warned security personnel against arresting armed robbers.
According to Police, the suspect also allegedly threatened to kill any officer who confronted him, prompting investigations by intelligence and cybercrime units before his eventual arrest at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region.
Authorities say he remains in custody assisting with investigations and is expected to appear before court in the coming days.
The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to dealing decisively with threats, violence and acts of incitement directed at security personnel and the general public.
“Shatta Wale, I’m your biggest fan. Please speak to the authorities on my behalf so I can be released from police custody.”— 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) May 8, 2026
— The young man arrested for threatening the police and the military pleads with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to speak on his behalf for his release pic.twitter.com/sbBWdfqLjf
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