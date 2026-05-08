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PSG stars Hakimi and Doue join viral Ghanaian ‘Kakalika’ dance challenge after UCL final qualification

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:23 - 08 May 2026
Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué dancing to 'kakalika'
PSG stars Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué celebrate Champions League final qualification by joining the viral Ghanaian Kakalika dance challenge.
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  • Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué joined the viral Ghanaian “Kakalika” dance challenge after PSG reached the UEFA Champions League final.

  • Paris Saint-Germain secured qualification with a 6-4 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

  • PSG will now face Arsenal in the final as Luis Enrique targets another Champions League title.

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Paris Saint-Germain stars Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué have joined the viral Ghanaian “Kakalika” dance trend following PSG’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League final.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid open disciplinary proceedings against Valverde and Tchouameni

In a video circulating widely across social media platforms, the two players were seen celebrating in the dressing room while dancing to the trending Ghanaian track “Kakalika,” a song that has recently gained popularity among footballers and fans online.

The celebrations came after Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final with a composed semi-final performance against Bayern Munich.

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READ ALSO: PSG storm into third UCL final after knocking out Bayern Munich, set up Arsenal showdown

PSG secured a 1-1 draw in the second leg, completing a 6-4 aggregate victory to advance to the final.

READ ALSO: Valverde clarifies Tchouameni clash: 'I accidentally hit a table' in shock incident that landed him in hospital

The French champions delivered another strong attacking display under manager Luis Enrique.

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The result also saw PSG become the first French club to reach 3 UEFA Champions League finals.

Hakimi has been one of PSG’s standout performers throughout the campaign.The viral “Kakalika” dance has increasingly found its way into football celebrations in recent months, especially among African and European-based players.

The Ghanaian song has become a social media sensation on TikTok, Instagram and X, with athletes, influencers and fans recreating the dance challenge.

PSG now have to prepare for a blockbuster Champions League final clash against Arsenal in Budapest, where Luis Enrique’s side will be chasing the club’s 2nd European title.

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