PSG stars Hakimi and Doue join viral Ghanaian ‘Kakalika’ dance challenge after UCL final qualification

PSG stars Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué celebrate Champions League final qualification by joining the viral Ghanaian Kakalika dance challenge.

Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué joined the viral Ghanaian “Kakalika” dance challenge after PSG reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Paris Saint-Germain secured qualification with a 6-4 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

PSG will now face Arsenal in the final as Luis Enrique targets another Champions League title.

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Paris Saint-Germain stars Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué have joined the viral Ghanaian “Kakalika” dance trend following PSG’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League final.

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In a video circulating widely across social media platforms, the two players were seen celebrating in the dressing room while dancing to the trending Ghanaian track “Kakalika,” a song that has recently gained popularity among footballers and fans online.

The celebrations came after Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final with a composed semi-final performance against Bayern Munich.

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PSG secured a 1-1 draw in the second leg, completing a 6-4 aggregate victory to advance to the final.

PSG's Doue and Hakimi jumped on the Kakalika challenge after securing a place in the 2025-26 Champions League final.#3Sports #TV3GH pic.twitter.com/r3570TEaaZ — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) May 8, 2026

The French champions delivered another strong attacking display under manager Luis Enrique.

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The result also saw PSG become the first French club to reach 3 UEFA Champions League finals.

Hakimi has been one of PSG’s standout performers throughout the campaign.The viral “Kakalika” dance has increasingly found its way into football celebrations in recent months, especially among African and European-based players.

The Ghanaian song has become a social media sensation on TikTok, Instagram and X, with athletes, influencers and fans recreating the dance challenge.