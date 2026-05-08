Real Madrid open disciplinary proceedings against Valverde and Tchouameni

Real Madrid launch disciplinary proceedings against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following a reported training ground altercation amid growing tensions at the club.

Real Madrid have opened disciplinary proceedings against Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni after a training ground incident.

Reports say the altercation escalated during training, with Valverde reportedly sustaining an injury that required medical attention.

The incident comes amid rising pressure at the club following a difficult season and growing dressing room tensions.

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Real Madrid have launched disciplinary proceedings against midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following an incident during first-team training that has intensified tensions within the club.

In an official statement released on Thursday, May 8, 2026, the Spanish giants confirmed internal action was underway after what several reports described as a heated altercation between the two players.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team's training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni,” the club said.

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The club added:

The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.

According to reports, the confrontation escalated to the point where Valverde sustained a head injury and was later taken to hospital for treatment after suffering a cut that required stitches.

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Reuters reported that the Uruguay international has since been discharged but is expected to miss up to two weeks under medical supervision.

The incident reportedly followed growing frustrations within the dressing room amid a disappointing campaign for the club.

Real Madrid are trailing rivals FC Barcelona in the La Liga title race and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League earlier in the season.

Also, reports indicate that players and club officials held emergency meetings following the altercation as concerns mounted over morale inside the squad ahead of a crucial El Clásico showdown this weekend.

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Valverde later insisted the situation had been exaggerated, although he admitted frustrations within the team had boiled over during a difficult period for the club.