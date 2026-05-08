Advertisement

Police arrest man over viral video who threatened to kill security officers

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:49 - 08 May 2026
Man arrested over viral video threatening security officers
Police have arrested a suspect identified as Opoku Emmanuel after a viral video allegedly showed him threatening Police and Military officers in the Ashanti Region.
Advertisement

  • The Ghana Police Service has arrested Opoku Emmanuel over a viral video in which he allegedly threatened Police and Military personnel.

  • Police say the suspect, who appeared masked in the video, warned officers against arresting armed robbers and allegedly threatened to kill any officer who confronted him.

  • The suspect was arrested in Jacobu in the Ashanti Region and is currently in custody assisting with investigations ahead of his expected court appearance.

Advertisement

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man accused of issuing threats against Police and Military personnel in a viral online video.

The suspect, identified as Opoku Emmanuel, was apprehended on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

According to Police, the arrest was carried out through a joint operation involving the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) and officers from the Jacobu Police Command.

READ ALSO: Police offer Ghc100,000 reward as it declares soldier who allegedly murdered tanker driver and pregnant wife wanted

Advertisement

Investigators say the suspect appeared in a masked video circulating on social media, where he allegedly made violent threats against security officers and warned Police personnel against attempting to arrest armed robbers.

Police further stated that the suspect allegedly threatened to kill any officer who confronted him. The video quickly spread online, raising security concerns and prompting investigations by the Police intelligence and cybercrime units.

In an official statement, the Police confirmed that Opoku Emmanuel is currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

READ ALSO: 6 ‘fake’ national security officers arrested in Agona Akwakwa, Central Region

Authorities also disclosed that the suspect is expected to be arraigned before court in the coming days.

Advertisement

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to dealing decisively with threats, violence and acts of incitement directed at security personnel and the general public.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘SSNIT must bow their heads in shame’ – Rent Control boss fumes over Pent hostel prices
News
08.05.2026
‘SSNIT must bow their heads in shame’ – Rent Control boss fumes over Pent hostel prices
Police arrest man over viral video who threatened to kill security officers
News
08.05.2026
Police arrest man over viral video who threatened to kill security officers
Ghana overtakes Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia to become Africa’s 8th largest economy, 2nd in West Africa
News
08.05.2026
Ghana overtakes Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia to become Africa’s 8th largest economy, 2nd in West Africa
Donald Trump questions high World Cup ticket prices, says he wouldn’t pay over $1,000
Sports
08.05.2026
Donald Trump questions high World Cup ticket prices, says he wouldn’t pay over $1,000
Benjamin Asare earns Black Stars call-up for Mexico friendly ahead of world Cup
Sports
08.05.2026
Benjamin Asare earns Black Stars call-up for Mexico friendly ahead of world Cup
Valverde clarifies Tchouameni clash: 'I accidentally hit a table' in shock incident that landed him in hospital
Sports
08.05.2026
Valverde clarifies Tchouameni clash: 'I accidentally hit a table' in shock incident that landed him in hospital