Donald Trump questions high World Cup ticket prices, says he wouldn’t pay over $1,000

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino appear to have struck up a friendship, but is it all for show?Image: CNP/ADM/Capital Pictures/picture alliance

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino appear to have struck up a friendship, but is it all for show?Image: CNP/ADM/Capital Pictures/picture alliance

Donald Trump says he wouldn’t pay over $1,000 for 2026 World Cup tickets, questioning high prices.

He also raised concerns about affordability for fans.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the pricing as market-based.

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Donald Trump has expressed surprise and reluctance over the rising cost of 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets, admitting he would not personally pay the reported prices during an interview with the New York Post.

The former U.S. president acknowledged that he was unaware of tickets for the U.S. Men’s National Team opening match tickets against Paraguay were being sold for more than $1,000, adding that such pricing would put attendance out of reach for many fans.

During the interview, Trump indicated that while he would like to attend matches, the current pricing structure makes it unrealistic for him as a consumer. He also responded after being informed that opening match tickets were starting at around $1,000.

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Initial sales reportedly saw Category 3 seats priced above $1,000 for the fixture, with secondary market fluctuations still keeping prices at similarly high levels despite some adjustments.

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Trump also raised concerns about whether ordinary supporters would be able to afford access to matches while still acknowledging the tournament’s commercial success and strong demand.

He noted that he had not personally reviewed the pricing structure but suggested that affordability for everyday fans should be considered alongside record-breaking ticket sales.

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His comments came shortly after Gianni Infantino defended the ticket pricing strategy, stating that a portion of group-stage tickets remains relatively affordable.

Infantino also argued that pricing reflects the realities of the U.S. sports market, where high event costs and ticket resales are common, especially for major competitions like the World Cup.