Shakira and Burna Boy to shake football world with FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Dai Dai’

Shakira and Burna Boy to shake football world with FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Dai Dai’

Shakira and Burna Boy to shake football world with FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Dai Dai’

Shakira and Burna Boy have teamed up for the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem titled Dai Dai.

Shakira announced the song with a teaser filmed at Maracanã Stadium, building huge excitement among fans worldwide.

The highly anticipated World Cup anthem will officially be released on May 14, with fans expecting another global hit following Shakira’s iconic Waka Waka.

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Global music icon Shakira is ready to light up the football world once again after being unveiled as one of the stars behind the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Colombian superstar, widely regarded as the undisputed queen of World Cup anthems, has teamed up with Grammy-winning Nigerian sensation Burna Boy for the highly anticipated track titled Dai Dai, set for release on May 14.

Football fans still remember Shakira’s electrifying Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa – a song that became one of the most iconic football anthems ever created and helped define one of the most colourful tournaments in history.

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Now, 16 years later, Shakira is returning to the global football stage with another powerful anthem, this time blending her global pop energy with Burna Boy’s unmistakable Afrobeats influence.

Shakira Announces ‘Dai Dai’ With Stunning Maracanã Teaser

Taking to X, Shakira officially announced the collaboration with an exciting teaser filmed inside the legendary Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“From Maracanã Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai', the @fifaworldcup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready! @burnaboygram,” she wrote.

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The teaser clip instantly sent fans into a frenzy online, with many praising the unexpected collaboration between two global music powerhouses.

The visuals of Shakira performing inside the historic stadium added even more excitement, especially after her recent performances in Brazil drew massive crowds.

Burna Boy Brings Afrobeats Energy to the World Cup Stage

Burna Boy at The TREK in Calabar

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The addition of Burna Boy signals FIFA’s growing embrace of African music and culture on the world stage. The Nigerian superstar has become one of Africa’s biggest global exports, dominating charts and selling out stadiums across multiple continents.

His collaboration with Shakira is already being tipped as one of the biggest football music moments ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans Expect Another Global Football Anthem

With Waka Waka still considered one of the greatest World Cup songs ever, expectations are sky-high for Dai Dai. Fans are hoping the new anthem captures the same energy, passion, and global unity that made Shakira’s previous FIFA hit unforgettable.