An illustration of a hantavirus. The rodent-borne virus causes flu-like symptoms that eventually cause the lungs to fill with fluid. Hantavirus cases usually come from direct exposure to infected rodent waste. Ruslanas Baranauskas, Science Photo Library

An illustration of a hantavirus. The rodent-borne virus causes flu-like symptoms that eventually cause the lungs to fill with fluid. Hantavirus cases usually come from direct exposure to infected rodent waste. Ruslanas Baranauskas, Science Photo Library

Ghana and other African countries on red alert as South Africa confirms 2 hantavirus cases

Ghana and other African countries are on alert after South Africa confirmed two hantavirus cases linked to a deadly cruise ship outbreak that has triggered monitoring across multiple countries.

South Africa has confirmed two hantavirus cases linked to an outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Africa CDC has placed African countries, including Ghana, on heightened alert and urged stronger surveillance measures.

Health officials say the risk remains low, but travellers are advised to monitor symptoms and avoid rodent exposure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana and several African countries have been placed on heightened alert after South Africa confirmed two (2) cases of hantavirus linked to a deadly outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius.

The outbreak, which has already claimed three lives globally, has prompted the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to issue a continental advisory urging member states to strengthen surveillance and public health response systems.

Headquarters of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Image via p4h.world

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, the Africa CDC called on African countries to “strengthen port health services, reinforce infection prevention and control measures, and ensure timely reporting of suspected cases.”

The confirmed South African cases form part of eight reported infections, including three confirmed and five suspected cases, connected to the Dutch-flagged cruise ship, which departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on March 20, 2026, carrying 147 passengers and crew from 23 nationalities.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the first South African case involves a Dutch man who became ill on board the vessel and was medically evacuated from Ascension Island to Johannesburg, where he remains in intensive care but is reportedly improving.

World Health Organization (WHO)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second confirmed case involved his 69-year-old wife, who reportedly disembarked at Saint Helena while already showing symptoms.

She later deteriorated during a flight to Johannesburg and died upon arrival at a hospital on April 26.

Laboratory tests conducted by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed infection with the Andes strain of hantavirus.

Health authorities say the Andes strain is particularly concerning because it is the only known hantavirus strain capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The WHO noted that the virus is typically spread through exposure to infected rodents, including their urine, droppings, or saliva.

Symptoms often begin with fever, fatigue, and muscle aches before progressing to severe respiratory complications in some cases.

Hantaviruses (red and green balls) usually infect rodents. People may get infected by breathing in aerosolized particles of dried rodent urine or feces containing the virus. wildpixel/iStock/Getty Images Plus

“There is currently no evidence of transmission within African countries, and the risk to the general public remains low,” the Africa CDC stated, while cautioning countries against complacency.

The agency advised travellers to maintain proper hygiene, avoid rodent exposure, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience flu-like or respiratory symptoms after travel.

Meanwhile, health authorities in countries including Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore are also monitoring passengers linked to the outbreak.