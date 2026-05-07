Top 7 best law schools in Ghana: 2026 rankings
Ghana’s legal education system is being reformed to allow accredited universities to provide professional legal training.
The new system will replace the Ghana School of Law entrance exam with a National Bar Examination.
The 2026 rankings, based on EduRank research data, place the University of Ghana as the country’s leading law school.
Ghana’s legal education system is undergoing one of its most significant reforms in decades, reshaping how lawyers are trained and certified.
Universities are expanding their law faculties, strengthening research output, and preparing for a new accreditation and examination framework that will broaden access to the profession.
Against this backdrop, the 2026 ranking of the top 7 best law schools in Ghana provides a timely, data-driven guide for students, educators, and policymakers.
A New Era for Legal Education in Ghana
A major milestone was reached on March 26, 2026, when Parliament passed the Legal Education Reform Bill, 2025, widely regarded as the most far-reaching reform of Ghana’s legal education system since independence.
The bill was introduced by Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Dominic Akuritinga Ayine on October 24, 2025, and passed with strong bipartisan support.
The reform dismantles the long-standing monopoly of the Ghana School of Law in professional legal training.
Previously, LLB graduates were required to pass a highly competitive entrance examination before gaining admission to the Ghana School of Law for a two-year professional programme.
Limited capacity meant that over 6,000 graduates were unable to progress into the profession, contributing to a lawyer-to-population ratio of about one (1) lawyer to 7,000 citizens.
Under the new system, a Council for Legal Education and Training (CLET) will accredit university law faculties to run a Law Practice Training Course.
Graduates will then sit a National Bar Examination, which will serve as the single qualifying assessment for all aspiring lawyers.
The Ghana School of Law entrance examination will be abolished, opening up legal training to more accredited institutions.
About the Ranking
This ranking is based on data from EduRank, which evaluates universities using research output and academic impact.
The methodology covers approximately 33,700 academic publications from 24 universities in Ghana, with nearly 498,000 citations.
Unlike rankings based on reputation or facilities, EduRank focuses on measurable scholarly contributions in areas such as constitutional law, governance, human rights, and commercial law. Publication data is adjusted for recency to ensure fair comparison across institutions.
The University of Ghana maintains its position as the leading law school in the country, reflecting its strong research performance and academic influence.
Other top institutions also demonstrate increasing scholarly output, signalling healthy competition within Ghana’s legal education space.
7 best law schools in Ghana
No.
University
Location
Africa Rank
World Rank
Founded
1
University of Ghana
Legon, Ghana
9
589
1948
2
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
Kumasi, Ghana
21
989
1951
3
University of Cape Coast
Cape Coast, Ghana
27
1113
1962
4
University for Development Studies
Tamale, Ghana
59
1845
1992
5
University of Professional Studies Accra
Accra, Ghana
135
3181
1965
6
Central University
Tema, Ghana
203
4249
1997
7
Pentecost University
Accra, Ghana
213
4404
2003
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