Advertisement

Top 7 best law schools in Ghana: 2026 rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:01 - 07 May 2026
The University of Ghana maintains its position as the leading law school in the country, reflecting its strong research performance and academic influence. Image via www.ug.edu.gh
2026 ranking of the top 7 law schools in Ghana based on EduRank data, highlighting leading institutions amid major legal education reforms and new Bar examination system.
Advertisement

  • Ghana’s legal education system is being reformed to allow accredited universities to provide professional legal training.

  • The new system will replace the Ghana School of Law entrance exam with a National Bar Examination.

  • The 2026 rankings, based on EduRank research data, place the University of Ghana as the country’s leading law school.

Advertisement

Ghana’s legal education system is undergoing one of its most significant reforms in decades, reshaping how lawyers are trained and certified.

Universities are expanding their law faculties, strengthening research output, and preparing for a new accreditation and examination framework that will broaden access to the profession.

Against this backdrop, the 2026 ranking of the top 7 best law schools in Ghana provides a timely, data-driven guide for students, educators, and policymakers.

ALSO READ: Top 10 best universities for teacher education in Ghana

Advertisement

A New Era for Legal Education in Ghana

The Ghana School of Law is an educational institution in Ghana for training lawyers.
The Ghana School of Law is an educational institution in Ghana for training lawyers.

A major milestone was reached on March 26, 2026, when Parliament passed the Legal Education Reform Bill, 2025, widely regarded as the most far-reaching reform of Ghana’s legal education system since independence.

The bill was introduced by Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Dominic Akuritinga Ayine on October 24, 2025, and passed with strong bipartisan support.

The reform dismantles the long-standing monopoly of the Ghana School of Law in professional legal training.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 best universities in the world according to QS World University Rankings 2026

Previously, LLB graduates were required to pass a highly competitive entrance examination before gaining admission to the Ghana School of Law for a two-year professional programme.

Limited capacity meant that over 6,000 graduates were unable to progress into the profession, contributing to a lawyer-to-population ratio of about one (1) lawyer to 7,000 citizens.

Under the new system, a Council for Legal Education and Training (CLET) will accredit university law faculties to run a Law Practice Training Course.

Graduates will then sit a National Bar Examination, which will serve as the single qualifying assessment for all aspiring lawyers.

Advertisement

The Ghana School of Law entrance examination will be abolished, opening up legal training to more accredited institutions.

About the Ranking

Supreme Court of Ghana. Image credit: www.osp.gov.gh
Supreme Court of Ghana. Image credit: www.osp.gov.gh

This ranking is based on data from EduRank, which evaluates universities using research output and academic impact.

The methodology covers approximately 33,700 academic publications from 24 universities in Ghana, with nearly 498,000 citations.

Unlike rankings based on reputation or facilities, EduRank focuses on measurable scholarly contributions in areas such as constitutional law, governance, human rights, and commercial law. Publication data is adjusted for recency to ensure fair comparison across institutions.

The University of Ghana maintains its position as the leading law school in the country, reflecting its strong research performance and academic influence.

Other top institutions also demonstrate increasing scholarly output, signalling healthy competition within Ghana’s legal education space.

7 best law schools in Ghana

No.

University

Location

Africa Rank

World Rank

Founded

1

University of Ghana

Legon, Ghana

9

589

1948

2

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Kumasi, Ghana

21

989

1951

3

University of Cape Coast

Cape Coast, Ghana

27

1113

1962

4

University for Development Studies

Tamale, Ghana

59

1845

1992

5

University of Professional Studies Accra

Accra, Ghana

135

3181

1965

6

Central University

Tema, Ghana

203

4249

1997

7

Pentecost University

Accra, Ghana

213

4404

2003

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 7 best law schools in Ghana: 2026 rankings
News
07.05.2026
Top 7 best law schools in Ghana: 2026 rankings
Ballon d'Or
Sports
07.05.2026
Ballon d’Or 2026: Dembele closing in for second award after Kane and Olise knocked out of UCL
6 ‘fake’ national security officers arrested in Agona Akwakwa, Central Region
News
07.05.2026
6 ‘fake’ national security officers arrested in Agona Akwakwa, Central Region
The ways in which AI is revolutionising the online casino world
Sports
07.05.2026
The ways in which AI is revolutionising the online casino world
10 cleanest beaches in Ghana
Lifestyle
07.05.2026
10 cleanest beaches in Ghana
Image caption, Iran are scheduled to play all three of their World Cup group matches in the United States
Sports
07.05.2026
Iran FA chief says FIFA, not Trump or America, is hosting World Cup amid IRGC tensions