Ken Ofori-Atta has hired ‘top’ US lawyers to fight his extradition – AG
The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has revealed that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has retained prominent and experienced lawyers in the United States to contest his extradition.
Dr Ayine stated that his office is fully prepared for a legal battle to bring the former minister back to Ghana to face prosecution.
Speaking on Thursday, 18 December, during the Government Accountability Series, Dr Ayine emphasised his readiness to pursue the case, declaring he is unafraid.
He said:
I just learned yesterday that he has hired some of the top lawyers in the United States, highly experienced professionals, to defend him. I am not afraid at all. However, this means there will be a fight in the federal courts in the US. If the district court rules against us, the case will move to the circuit court. Should the circuit court also rule against us, he has the right to appeal to the US Supreme Court.
He added:
I cannot promise you that he will arrive tomorrow or the next day. I am simply being honest. Accountability to the people requires transparency and truthfulness. This is the situation we face. On behalf of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s government, we have taken all necessary steps to ensure he comes to Ghana to face trial.
Dr Ayine further stated:
If I were in his position, this is his home. He should board the next flight and come here. Under my supervision, he will be treated fairly. He will undergo due process and be prosecuted like any other citizen.
During the news conference, the Attorney-General also confirmed that his office has submitted a request for the extradition of both former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Ernest Darko Akore, a former Chef de Cabinet at the Ministry of Finance.
According to Dr Ayine, the request was transmitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 10 December 2025 for onward submission to the United States Department of Justice.
