Advertisement

Ken Ofori-Atta has hired ‘top’ US lawyers to fight his extradition – AG

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:48 - 18 December 2025
Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine
Advertisement

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has revealed that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has retained prominent and experienced lawyers in the United States to contest his extradition.

Advertisement

Dr Ayine stated that his office is fully prepared for a legal battle to bring the former minister back to Ghana to face prosecution.

Speaking on Thursday, 18 December, during the Government Accountability Series, Dr Ayine emphasised his readiness to pursue the case, declaring he is unafraid.

ALSO READ: CSOs applaud gov’t for revocation of L.I. 2462, urge fresh push against galamsey

Ken Ofori-Atta
Advertisement

He said:

I just learned yesterday that he has hired some of the top lawyers in the United States, highly experienced professionals, to defend him. I am not afraid at all. However, this means there will be a fight in the federal courts in the US. If the district court rules against us, the case will move to the circuit court. Should the circuit court also rule against us, he has the right to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

He added:

I cannot promise you that he will arrive tomorrow or the next day. I am simply being honest. Accountability to the people requires transparency and truthfulness. This is the situation we face. On behalf of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s government, we have taken all necessary steps to ensure he comes to Ghana to face trial.

ALSO READ: Extradition request for Ken Ofori-Atta and Ernest Akore filed – AG confirms

Advertisement
Dr Dominic Ayine

Dr Ayine further stated:

If I were in his position, this is his home. He should board the next flight and come here. Under my supervision, he will be treated fairly. He will undergo due process and be prosecuted like any other citizen.

During the news conference, the Attorney-General also confirmed that his office has submitted a request for the extradition of both former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Ernest Darko Akore, a former Chef de Cabinet at the Ministry of Finance.

ALSO READ: Parliament clears concession for Accra–Kumasi expressway under Big Push Agenda

Advertisement

According to Dr Ayine, the request was transmitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 10 December 2025 for onward submission to the United States Department of Justice.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
News
19.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
Police seizes 45 motorbikes, arrest 33 suspects in Kasoa Anti-crime swoop operations
News
19.12.2025
Police seizes 45 motorbikes, arrest 33 suspects in Kasoa Anti-crime swoop operations
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
Entertainment
19.12.2025
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15 to 19 December)
GRA closes four Chinese companies in Mallam for failing to produce sales records
News
19.12.2025
GRA closes four Chinese companies in Mallam for failing to produce sales records
Joselyn Dumas
Entertainment
19.12.2025
'If you ban us, ban alcohol too' — Joselyn Dumas on FDA ban
Kommenda Sugar factory set to be operational by end of 2026 – Trade Minister
News
19.12.2025
Kommenda Sugar factory set to be operational by end of 2026 – Trade Minister