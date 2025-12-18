Parliament clears concession for Accra–Kumasi expressway under Big Push Agenda

Parliament has given approval to a concession agreement between the Government of Ghana and Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited for the construction of a new Accra–Kumasi Expressway, a major infrastructure undertaking under the government’s Big Push programme.

The project is designed as a modern, multi-lane, access-controlled expressway linking Accra in the Greater Accra Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. It is expected to ease pressure on the existing Accra–Kumasi highway, which remains one of the busiest and most overstretched road corridors in the country.

The current highway carries more than 10,000 vehicles daily and serves as a vital link between the national capital and key economic zones, including the Ashanti Region, the Bono Regions and all five northern regions.

Over time, however, the road has deteriorated significantly, with extensive potholes, uneven surfaces and poor lighting. These conditions have contributed to frequent accidents, long travel times and growing safety concerns for commuters.

Government officials say the expressway project is intended to address these challenges by improving road safety, reducing travel time and strengthening economic activity along the Accra–Kumasi corridor. The plan is to develop a six-lane dual-carriage expressway through a concession arrangement with Accra-Kumasi Expressway Ltd., a Special Purpose Vehicle created specifically for the project.

Despite the approval, the project has attracted criticism from the Minority in Parliament, who expressed concerns that the existing highway, which also requires rehabilitation, could be sidelined.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Raising red flags during the debate, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, questioned the project’s readiness and warned of potential risks.

“Contrary to the impressions created that this project is ready to go, actually, even the feasibility of this project has not been done. My caution to government is to manage the risks pretty well,” he said.

The Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee further challenged claims that funding for the project had been secured, urging caution in the use of public funds.

“If the old highway and the new project are going to draw from the government funds, especially now that the revenues haven’t hit the projections, let’s be careful so we don’t have both hanging,” he noted.

In response, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, rejected suggestions that the project lacked merit, stressing that the Big Push represents an ambitious and transformative infrastructure drive that requires national backing.

Under the agreement, the Accra–Kumasi Expressway will be executed through a concession between the Republic of Ghana, represented by the Ministry of Roads and Highways as the Contracting Authority, and Accra-Kumasi Expressway Ltd. as the Concessionaire.