Gov’t endorses Bawku mediation report, pledges GH¢1bn for peace and reconstruction

The Government of Ghana has formally endorsed the mediation report on the Bawku Chieftaincy Dispute presented by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, on 16 December 2025.

The report, designed to promote lasting peace between the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities, has been described as a “comprehensive, fact-based, and forward-looking roadmap” for reconciliation and stability.

A statement dated December 17 and signed by, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of Government Communications, said, “The Government fully endorses and accepts all the findings and recommendations contained in the Mediation Report. It is not intended to apportion blame or confer victory on any party.”

The government affirmed that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II remains the lawful Bawku Naba, emphasising that “no individual or group is permitted, under any circumstances, to contest his authority or legitimacy.” Plans have also been confirmed to facilitate the safe relocation of Alhaji Seidu Abagre, a rival claimant, to Nalerigu, where he will assume an alternative traditional role under the guidance of the Nayiri of Mamprugu.

On socio-economic recovery, the government announced the establishment of a One Billion Ghana Cedi (GHS 1,000,000,000) Bawku Revitalisation Fund, directed by President John Dramani Mahama.

The fund, to be disbursed between 2026 and 2028, will focus on rebuilding essential infrastructure, including roads, healthcare, education, irrigation, and commercial facilities. Kwakye Ofosu stated, “The Fund will restore Bawku to its historic position as a significant economic and trading hub in Northern Ghana.”

President John Mahama

The government also called for national support, urging traditional authorities, political leaders, youth groups, civil society organisations, and citizens to “faithfully abide by the conclusions and recommendations of the Mediation Report in the supreme interest of peace and national stability.”

The statement concluded by expressing gratitude to all parties involved, including His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, The Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga II, the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, and all stakeholders whose cooperation contributed to this historic mediation process.

