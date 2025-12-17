Aitana Bonmatí makes history with third consecutive FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award

Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí, the Barcelona midfielder, has achieved a remarkable milestone in women’s football by winning the FIFA Best Women’s Player award for the third consecutive year.

The accolade was announced during the 2025 FIFA The Best Football Awards gala in Doha, Qatar, cementing Bonmatí’s place among the elite of the women’s game.

The 27-year-old playmaker has been central to Barcelona’s domestic and European dominance, as well as Spain’s rise on the international stage.

Her performances over the past year have consistently showcased her vision, technical skill, and leadership on the field, making her an indispensable figure for both club and country.

First time was so nice, she had to do it thrice. 🤩#TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2025: Aitana Bonmatí. 🏆 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 16, 2025

I’m very grateful and proud to win my third FIFA The Best award. I dedicate this to all of Barcelona,

Bonmatí said, highlighting the collective effort behind her individual achievement. Bonmatí’s 2025 campaign was notable for both success and resilience. With Barcelona, she helped secure a domestic treble, winning La Liga F, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España, while also guiding the team to the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, narrowly losing to Arsenal.

Her influence in midfield, combining goal contributions with creative playmaking, has been pivotal to Barcelona’s sustained dominance.Internationally, Bonmatí starred for Spain at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, where La Roja finished as runners-up to England.

She earned Player of the Tournament honours, further underlining her impact on the global stage. Despite a later setback with a fractured fibula in national team training, her performances throughout the eligibility period secured her the historic FIFA recognition.

Winning the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award three times in a row is unprecedented, and Bonmatí now stands as one of the most decorated players in women’s football.

Her achievement also highlights Barcelona’s emergence as a powerhouse in the women’s game, with players from the club consistently dominating FIFA awards and end-of-year honours.

Aitana Bonmatí’s third consecutive FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award is a sign of the broader growth of the women’s game.

