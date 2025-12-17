Advertisement

Soldier arrested after undercover investigation catches him selling weapons to civilians

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:33 - 17 December 2025
A Warrant Officer Class II of the Ghana Armed Forces has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell guns to a civilian.

The suspect, identified as W.O. II David Kofi Brew of the 4th Battalion, Kumasi, was arrested on Tuesday, 16th December 2025, at about 2:30 pm at the Bekwai Shell Filling Station where he was about to sell guns to an undercover police officer.

As reported by 3News, the arrest followed  an intelligence operation led by Regional Director of the Ashanti South Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), ASP Princeton Peasah Darkwa. The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal arms supply networks believed to be supporting criminal activities in Obuasi and surrounding communities.

According to a situational report from the Ashanti South PID, preliminary intelligence suggested that the military officer had been involved in the illicit distribution of firearms.

Acting on this information, an undercover engagement was arranged on 15th December 2025, during which the suspect allegedly arrived in a military vehicle, registration number 54 GA 92, to negotiate with an undercover agent.

Police reports indicate that the suspect told the agent he could supply a range of weapons, including M16 rifles, G3 rifles, and pistols. The agent agreed to buy an M16 rifle after the suspect quoted a price of GH₵80,000.

On 16th December, the suspect  reportedly contacted the undercover agent to confirm that the weapons were ready for delivery. He was subsequently arrested at the Bekwai Shell Filling Station while handing over the firearms.

Recovered items included a TMM 22 assault rifle loaded with 99 rounds of ammunition and two 12-round magazines, as well as an Ash Taurus GX2 pistol with 100 rounds of ammunition and three 12-round magazines.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to supplying weapons to individuals in and around Obuasi. He is currently in police custody pending further investigations and official notification to military authorities.

Police say efforts are underway to track down his accomplices for arrest and prosecution.

