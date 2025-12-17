No 3rd term for Pres. Mahama as NDC reaffirms Constitutional commitment

The General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has rejected suggestions that President John Dramani Mahama intends to seek a third term in office.

According to him, the party remains firmly committed to the two-term limit stipulated in the Constitution and has no intention of pursuing any agenda to extend the presidential tenure, regardless of its strength in Parliament.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One on December 16, Mr Kwetey stressed the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s democratic credentials, describing the country as a leading example of democratic transition in sub-Saharan Africa.

Fiifi Kwetey

He said:

First and foremost, you must appreciate that all over sub-Saharan Africa, if there is one country that has been able to provide a model that continues to be an inspiration in terms of democratic transition, it is Ghana.

He added that the NDC would never support any action that undermines the Constitution. Mr Kwetey stated:

We should at no point ever encourage a situation where there is a disruption of our constitutional stipulations. The President has spoken about that clearly, and he did well because he did not want to allow such conversations to continue as though he was entertaining them.

President John Mahama

The NDC General Secretary further explained that although the party currently enjoys a strong parliamentary majority, it would not exploit that advantage to introduce constitutional amendments for personal or political benefit.

He said the party’s mandate is to use its majority to advance policies and reforms that serve the national interest rather than to satisfy the ambitions of any individual.

Fiifi Kwetey

Mr Kwetey’s remarks were made in response to allegations by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that President Mahama plans to seek a third term in office.

