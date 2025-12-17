FIFA Intercontinental Cup: Here's everything you didn’t know about the unpopular competition

For decades, football fans have debated which club truly deserves the title of world champion. While continental competitions like the UEFA Champions League and Copa Libertadores have long captured global attention, FIFA has quietly worked to answer that question on a broader scale through the “Intercontinental Cup”, a tournament with deep roots and a newly revived global purpose.

How It All Began

The origins of the Intercontinental Cup date back to 1960, when the competition was created to determine the best club team in the world by pitting the champions of Europe against those of South America. For more than four decades, the tournament featured a showdown between the winners of the European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League) and the Copa Libertadores, producing iconic clashes involving clubs such as Real Madrid, AC Milan, Santos, Peñarol and Boca Juniors.

Initially played over two legs, and later as a single match in Japan, the Intercontinental Cup became one of football’s most prestigious titles before being discontinued in 2004. In 2017, FIFA officially recognised all winners of the original Intercontinental Cup as club world champions, reinforcing its historical importance in the global game.

From Intercontinental Cup to Club World Cup

As football expanded beyond Europe and South America, FIFA sought a more inclusive global competition. This ambition led to the introduction of the FIFA Club World Championship in 2000, later rebranded as the FIFA Club World Cup, which brought together champions from all six continental confederations. However, with FIFA planning a new expanded Club World Cup to be held every four years from 2025, the governing body opted to revive the Intercontinental Cup as an annual competition, modernised, streamlined and global in reach.

The Modern FIFA Intercontinental Cup

The revamped FIFA Intercontinental Cup was officially launched in 2024, featuring champions from all six confederations: UEFA, CONMEBOL, CAF, AFC, CONCACAF and OFC. Unlike the old Europe-versus-South America model, the modern tournament offers a true intercontinental contest.The format is straightforward but elite. Six teams qualify by winning their continental club competitions. The champions of Africa, Asia, North and Central America, South America and Oceania contest preliminary knockout rounds, while the UEFA Champions League winners receive direct entry to the final, reflecting Europe’s competitive strength.

The first edition of this new format was staged between September and December 2024, with Qatar hosting the final stages. In the final, Real Madrid defeated Mexico’s Pachuca 3–0 to become the inaugural champions of the modern Intercontinental Cup.

Format and Structure

The tournament is designed to be compact and prestigious rather than lengthy: Six teams participate. One champion from each confederation Knockout format, including a Challenger phase and a final UEFA champion enters at the final stage Matches are played at neutral venues, with Qatar confirmed as host for recent editions. This structure ensures competitive balance while preserving the prestige of a global final between champions.

Why the Intercontinental Cup Matters

The return of the Intercontinental Cup represents FIFA’s effort to strike a balance between tradition and modern football realities. It offers clubs outside Europe and South America a genuine chance to compete on the global stage while maintaining a high competitive standard.For fans, it provides a clearer answer to an age-old question: who is the best club team in the world right now? And for players and clubs, lifting the Intercontinental Cup carries historical weight, linking modern champions to legends of the past.

