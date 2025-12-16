Clattenburg and Neville support referee decision on Semenyo incident

In the aftermath of Manchester United’s dramatic 4–4 Premier League draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, debate has raged over referee Simon Hooper’s decision to issue a yellow card rather than a red to Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo for an off-ball altercation with United defender Diogo Dalot.

But former Premier League official Mark Clattenburg insists the referee got it right, a view echoed by pundit Gary Neville amid intense discussion following the thrilling encounter.

The incident occurred late in the first half when Semenyo, reacting to a challenge from Dalot, briefly made contact with the Manchester United defender’s throat area. Both players were shown yellow cards for their involvement: Dalot for the initial foul and Semenyo for his response.

The decision sparked anger from sections of the home support who felt the Bournemouth forward should have been dismissed. However, Clattenburg has defended the referee’s choice, explaining that intent and the nature of contact are key factors in disciplinary decisions.

Antoine Semenyo was issued a yellow card for raising his hand to Diogo Dalot after a foul had been awarded,

Clattenburg said.

The yellow card was the correct decision as it was a brief touch and not a grasp to the throat, which could have had an element of malice.

He added that if there had been clear force or intent to injure, a red card would have been warranted.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville also supported Hooper’s call during post-match analysis, acknowledging that while Semenyo took a risk, the contact did not meet the threshold for dismissal.

It looked like he’s giving him a clip in the face, but maybe it’s lower. It’s certainly a massive risk. I can see why Semenyo’s snapped. Dalot bumped him while he’s in the air; it’s a bit naughty.

Neville emphasized that Semenyo appeared to pull back before the situation escalated and agreed that two yellow cards was the appropriate outcome. The decision drew inevitable comparisons to a red card shown to Manchester United midfielder Casemiro in 2023 for grabbing an opponent by the throat.

Despite the controversy surrounding the refereeing, the match itself will be remembered for an extraordinary eight-goal spectacle.