Petrol, Diesel and LPG prices expected to fall slightly starting December 16

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:49 - 16 December 2025
Prices of petroleum products are expected to decline marginally at the pumps from today, December 16, 2025

The price adjustment is outlined in the latest pricing outlook released by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), which serves as a guide for oil marketing companies in determining pump prices. The report, sighted by JoyBusiness, points to marginal declines across key fuel products.

Petrol prices are expected to decrease by between 1.64 per cent and 3.89 per cent, potentially bringing the average pump price to around GH¢12.90 per litre.

Diesel is projected to experience a reduction of up to 4.59 per cent, which could see prices fall to approximately GH¢13.20 per litre.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is also forecast to record a slight drop, with prices expected to fall by up to 2.16 per cent, resulting in an estimated retail price of about GH¢14.00 per kilogram.

These adjustments, if implemented fully by oil marketing companies, are expected to provide some relief for motorists and households amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures..

According to COMAC, the anticipated reduction is largely driven by falling prices of finished petroleum products on the international market. Although crude oil prices recorded a marginal increase during the period under review, an oversupply on the global market led to notable declines in refined products.

Petrol prices on the international market fell by 6.5 per cent, diesel dropped significantly by 11.67 per cent, while LPG eased slightly by 0.22 per cent.

The report, however, noted that the Ghana cedi depreciated marginally from GH¢11.14 to GH¢11.43 against the US dollar over the same period, limiting the extent of the expected price reductions.

COMAC explained that the downward adjustment in fuel prices also reflects seasonal festive expectations and demand pressures. It added that limited foreign exchange support constrained further stability of the cedi, preventing deeper price cuts.

According to Joy News, some market analysts believe government intervention will be crucial in firmly stabilising the local currency to sustain the current price relief at the pumps. Others argue that without the recent depreciation of the cedi, consumers could have benefited from more significant fuel price reductions in the second pricing window.

