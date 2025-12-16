Gender Minister condemns abuse of six-year-old girl in Asamankese over bed-wetting

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has strongly condemned the abuse of a six-year-old child in Asamankese in the Eastern Region, describing the incident as a grave violation of the child’s rights and dignity.

In a press statement issued by its Public Affairs Unit on December 15, 2025, the Ministry said the child was subjected to severe mistreatment after bed-wetting, a condition it noted is medically recognised and common among children.

The Ministry stressed that bed-wetting should never be treated as misconduct or deliberate disobedience, but rather as a health and developmental issue that requires care, patience and professional support.

“No child should ever be punished, humiliated or harmed for circumstances beyond their control,” the statement emphasised, adding that violence and cruelty have no place in childcare or caregiving.

The Ministry described the incident as a serious failure on the part of caregivers to protect a vulnerable child and underscored the need for the strict enforcement of child protection laws to deter similar acts.

It reaffirmed that every child has the right to safety, dignity and compassionate care at all times, whether at home, in school or in any care setting.

The Ministry has called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that justice is served, while prioritising the physical and psychological well-being of the affected child.

