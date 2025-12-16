Advertisement

Gender Minister condemns abuse of six-year-old girl in Asamankese over bed-wetting

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:16 - 16 December 2025
Advertisement

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has strongly condemned the abuse of a six-year-old child in Asamankese in the Eastern Region, describing the incident as a grave violation of the child’s rights and dignity.

Advertisement

In a press statement issued by its Public Affairs Unit on December 15, 2025, the Ministry said the child was subjected to severe mistreatment after bed-wetting, a condition it noted is medically recognised and common among children.

The Ministry stressed that bed-wetting should never be treated as misconduct or deliberate disobedience, but rather as a health and developmental issue that requires care, patience and professional support.

READ ALSO: Koforidua court fines Atiwa East DCE GH₵12,000 for contempt in galamsey dispute

“No child should ever be punished, humiliated or harmed for circumstances beyond their control,” the statement emphasised, adding that violence and cruelty have no place in childcare or caregiving.

Advertisement

The Ministry described the incident as a serious failure on the part of caregivers to protect a vulnerable child and underscored the need for the strict enforcement of child protection laws to deter similar acts.

It reaffirmed that every child has the right to safety, dignity and compassionate care at all times, whether at home, in school or in any care setting.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority warns public against circulating explicit videos of children

The Ministry has called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that justice is served, while prioritising the physical and psychological well-being of the affected child.

Advertisement

It further urged parents, caregivers and institutions to seek medical and psychosocial guidance when dealing with childhood health and developmental challenges.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Police arrest two suspects after viral child abuse video at Agona Jamasi
News
16.12.2025
Police arrest two suspects after viral child abuse video at Agona Jamasi
Publicis West Africa Brings Cannes Lions Insights to Africa with 'Cannes in a Can'
Lifestyle
16.12.2025
Publicis West Africa Brings Cannes Lions Insights to Africa with 'Cannes in a Can'
Ashanti Regional fire service intensifies public education to prevent fire outbreaks this December
News
16.12.2025
Ashanti Regional fire service intensifies public education to prevent fire outbreaks this December
Clattenburg and Neville support referee decision on Semenyo incident
Sports
16.12.2025
Clattenburg and Neville support referee decision on Semenyo incident
Petrol, Diesel and LPG prices expected to fall slightly starting December 16
News
16.12.2025
Petrol, Diesel and LPG prices expected to fall slightly starting December 16
Court fines Agradaa GH₵12,000, orders her to pay GH₵50,000 as compensation to Appiah Biblical
Entertainment
16.12.2025
Court fines Agradaa GH₵12,000, orders her to pay GH₵50,000 as compensation to Appiah Biblical