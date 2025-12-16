Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority warns public against circulating explicit videos of children

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a strong public warning following reports of sexually explicit videos and photographs involving Senior High School students being widely shared online.

In a statement released on Monday, December 15, 2025, the CSA reminded Ghanaians that sharing or possessing such material is a serious criminal offence under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

Section 62 of the Act explicitly prohibits any person from taking, producing, publishing, streaming, or possessing indecent images or photographs of a child on a computer system or electronic device, including mobile phones.

Any person, blogger or institution found circulating sexually explicit videos or photographs of children is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years and not more than 10 years.

The Authority urged the public to immediately delete any such content received and to refrain from forwarding it. Citizens are also encouraged to report anyone including individuals, bloggers, or institutions found circulating the material.

Reports can be made through the CSA’s dedicated cybercrime and cybersecurity incident reporting hotline: 0501603111.

The CSA emphasised that protecting children from exploitation remains a top priority and vowed to work with law enforcement to prosecute violators.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over online child exploitation in Ghana.

