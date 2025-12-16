Papa Shee reveals why Akosua Serwaa was absent from Daddy Lumba's burial

Evangelist Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, has shed light on the reasons behind the absence of several notable figures at the funeral of the late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, which took place on 13 December 2025.

Speaking on Adom TV’s morning programme on 15 December 2025, Papa Shee explained that Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, was in Germany at the time of the burial and therefore did not attend the ceremony with her children.

According to the evangelist, Akosua Serwaa was neither formally invited nor officially informed about the funeral arrangements, despite ongoing legal tensions between her and certain members of the singer’s family. He stated that she only learned of the burial date through informal channels and ultimately chose to entrust the matter to God.

Daddy Lumba

“Maame Akosua Serwaa was not officially notified of the funeral date and only heard about it through hearsay,” he stated.

Papa Shee further alleged that the family head of the late musician failed to extend invitations to some traditional leaders in the Ashanti Region. Among those he mentioned were the Nsutahene, the Parkosohene and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He also revealed that a number of close relatives were unable to attend the burial as they reside abroad. These family members, he said, had earlier appealed for the funeral to be postponed to allow them sufficient time to travel, but their request was not granted.

The evangelist added that he personally chose not to attend the funeral out of respect for elders who had withdrawn from the planning process. Instead, he said he remained at home, dedicating the day to prayer and worship.

Abusuapanin ‘Tupac’ vowed to disgrace Daddy Lumba – Papa Shee alleges

Daddy Lumba passed away on 26 July 2025 at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments after a brief illness. He was 60 years old.

Despite the controversies surrounding the funeral, several prominent personalities were present at the final rites. Among them were veteran musician Nana Acheampong, businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Some members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family also attended the ceremony, including his children, his younger sister Faustina Fosu, the Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and his second wife, Odo Broni.

However, Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba’s elder sister Ernestina Fosu, Papa Shee and several other relatives who were engaged in a legal dispute with the Abusuapanin over the funeral arrangements were notably absent from the final burial rites.