Fraud makes TikTok and PayPal monetisation in Ghana unrealistic - Sam George

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:31 - 16 December 2025
Sam George
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has stated that Ghana cannot realistically expect major global platforms such as TikTok, PayPal and Meta to introduce monetisation services while cyber fraud remains widespread.

Addressing journalists during the Teachers’ Awards and Retirees’ Send-Off organised by the Ningo-Prampram Education Directorate, the minister emphasised that persistent online fraud continues to undermine Ghana’s credibility within the global digital economy.

He noted that although some members of the public have criticised the government’s firm stance against internet fraud, those same critics simultaneously demand access to monetisation opportunities from international platforms.

Sam George meets TikTok team, demands fair pay for Ghanaian creators
Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George,
“I have seen comments on social media saying this is not what we voted for, that we should stop going after the fraud boys and focus on creating jobs,” he said. “Yet these same people want PayPal, TikTok and Meta to monetise in Ghana. The truth is that as long as fraud continues, Ghana will remain blacklisted.”

Mr George recalled that PayPal’s withdrawal from Ghana several years ago was directly linked to fraud-related activities, a decision that continues to have lasting effects on the country’s digital and creative sectors.

According to him, the ministry will not scale back its efforts to combat cybercrime, as the misconduct of a small number of individuals is depriving thousands of law-abiding Ghanaians, particularly online entrepreneurs and content creators, of legitimate income opportunities.

“PayPal exited Ghana because of fraud,” he stressed. “When a few people undermine the majority who are doing honest work online, everyone suffers. If you cannot monetise your content or earn from your craft, it is because some individuals have tarnished Ghana’s image. We will act.”

No deporting, we’ll find you and jail you here - Sam George warns internet scammers

The minister further explained that a sustained crackdown on cybercrime is essential to restoring Ghana’s international standing and rebuilding trust with global technology firms.

“By intensifying our fight against cybercrime, we are showing the world that Ghana is a safe and stable country where illicit activities will not thrive,” he added. “That confidence is what encourages platforms like TikTok and Meta to engage with us seriously on monetisation.”

Watch the video below.

@gharticles People Were Leaking Information To Cybercrime Targets In The Past - Hon Sam George Reveals Why There Was A Delay In Arresting Suspects In The Past Years ___ #gharticles ♬ original sound - Gh Articles 🇬🇭
