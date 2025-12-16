“I could have left like many players” – Bruno Fernandes slams United over summer transfer saga
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has sensationally revealed that the club wanted to sell him this summer, suggesting a growing rift between player and club management, according to Talk Sports.
In an interview with Maisfutebol, Fernandes opened up about turning down a lucrative offer from Al Hilal worth £700,000 a week, choosing to stay at Old Trafford after consulting with his family.
I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is huge. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia,
Fernandes said.
My lifestyle will change, my children's lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league, with recognised players.
The midfielder didn’t shy away from criticizing the club, claiming they prioritized money over loyalty.
I could have left like many people do and said, 'I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for €20m or €30m, so they pay me more on the other side.' But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do that, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same.
Fernandes added:
But there comes a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision.
Despite the tensions, Fernandes opted to remain at Manchester United for personal and family reasons, as well as his own fondness for the club.
I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay.
However, the Portuguese midfielder expressed frustration over how he feels undervalued by the club.
But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, 'If you leave, it’s not so bad for us.' It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise about. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… That makes you sad.
