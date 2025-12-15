QPR withdraw from Milan Youth Tournament following racist abuse of U13 player

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) have withdrawn their Under-13 team from the Winter Cup youth tournament in Milan, Italy, after one of their young players was subjected to racist abuse during the competition.

The club confirmed the decision following an incident that occurred at the conclusion of a match played on Saturday. The abuse was reportedly directed at a QPR player by an opposing team’s player after the final whistle.

Despite the London club having qualified for the next round of the tournament on sporting merit, QPR opted to immediately end their participation, citing concerns over player welfare and the need to uphold the club’s zero-tolerance stance on discrimination.

In an official statement, QPR said the decision was taken to prioritise the safety, wellbeing and emotional protection of their young players over continued competition. The club stressed that safeguarding remains a fundamental part of its academy structure, particularly when dealing with children involved in international tournaments.

QPR can confirm its withdrawal from the Winter Cup, a youth tournament in Milan.



This action was taken after one of our U13 players was subjected to racist abuse from an opponent on Saturday.



Despite progressing to the next stage, we will not be continuing our involvement. — QPR FC (@QPR) December 14, 2025

QPR Academy Director Alex Carroll expressed disappointment at the incident but praised the maturity shown by the players involved. He reiterated that while international tournaments are valuable for youth development, the club will not compromise its values in the face of discriminatory behaviour.

It is regrettable to find ourselves in such a situation,

Carroll said.

Providing our youngsters with exposure to tournaments in different countries can be hugely beneficial for their development. However, we have a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of discrimination and will always take the steps necessary to protect our players. We are incredibly proud of the way our boys handled a very difficult situation.

Following the incident, QPR confirmed that the club’s safeguarding team had immediately engaged with the affected player and his teammates to provide support. The Under-13 squad is due to return to London, with welfare checks and follow-up support continuing upon their arrival.

While details of the abuse have not been publicly disclosed, the club’s decisive action has drawn attention to the persistent issue of racism in youth football, even at grassroots and developmental levels.

QPR’s withdrawal sends a clear message that discriminatory conduct will not be tolerated, regardless of the age group or competitive stakes involved. The incident adds to wider conversations within football about the responsibility of organisers, clubs and governing bodies to ensure safe environments for young players.

