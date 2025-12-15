Premier League clubs braced for AFCON disruptions as African stars head to tournament

With just about a week to go, Premier League clubs are preparing for a significant shake-up to their squads as a wave of African internationals depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with managers set to juggle injuries, suspensions and congested fixtures during the tournament period.

AFCON is expected to impact squad depth across England’s top flight, particularly for clubs reliant on African talent in key positions. Several teams will lose multiple first-team players, forcing tactical adjustments during a critical phase of the season.

Bryan Mbeumo

Among the most affected sides is Manchester United, who will be without Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) and Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco). United manager Ruben Amorim has already acknowledged that AFCON absences could complicate selection decisions, especially with injuries also affecting the squad.

Fulham face a similar challenge, losing a strong Nigerian contingent in Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, all expected to play prominent roles for the Super Eagles. Marco Silva views Iwobi’s absence in particular as a major blow due to his creativity and versatility in midfield.

At Everton, the departure of Senegalese duo Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye removes some attacking spark and midfield experience. Gueye’s leadership will be difficult to replace during a run of fixtures that could prove decisive in Everton’s campaign.

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Nottingham Forest will lose Ibrahim Sangaré and Willy Boly to Ivory Coast duty, while Brentford are set to be without Dango Ouattara and Frank Onyeka, two players who offer energy and flexibility across midfield and attack.

Champions Manchester City are also affected, with Omar Marmoush (Egypt) and Rayan Aït-Nouri (Algeria) heading to the tournament. While City boast depth, Pep Guardiola will need to rotate carefully with domestic and European commitments continuing.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur will miss midfield pairing Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal) and Yves Bissouma (Mali), while West Ham United lose defensive options Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo) and El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal). Wolves are set to be without Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe) and Emmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast), further stretching resources at Molineux.

Premier League side Sunderland stand out with the highest number of AFCON call-ups, with six players heading to the tournament. Their situation has been highlighted as an example of how AFCON’s reach extends beyond the top flight, impacting clubs across the English football pyramid.

Brighton & Hove Albion will see Carlos Baleba depart with Cameroon, while Crystal Palace lose winger Ismaïla Sarr to Senegal. With AFCON traditionally coinciding with a demanding part of the English season, clubs are increasingly planning squad rotation and youth promotion strategies to cope with the disruption.

While the tournament showcases African football at its finest, its impact on domestic leagues remains significant.

