Fatawu’s wonder goal steals the show, Ayew puts the icing on Leicester victory

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered one of the most breathtaking moments of the football season on Saturday, producing a sensational long-range goal that lit up Leicester City’s 3–1 victory over Ipswich Town and immediately sparked debate about goal-of-the-season honours.

The 21-year-old winger etched his name into the headlines with an audacious strike from inside his own half, a moment of individual brilliance that left supporters at the King Power Stadium in disbelief.

Seizing on a loose ball just before halftime, Fatawu calmly skipped past a defender before launching a perfectly weighted left-footed effort from approximately 65 yards. The ball sailed over the stranded Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton and dropped into the net, sending the home crowd into raptures.

The goal not only showcased Fatawu’s technical quality and confidence but also underlined his growing reputation as one of Leicester City’s most exciting attacking players. It doubled the Foxes’ lead shortly before the break after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had opened the scoring earlier in the match. Leicester continued their dominance in the second half, with Jordan Ayew adding a third before Ipswich pulled one back through substitute Jens Cajuste.

Fatawu’s stunning strike has been widely described as Puskás Award–worthy, drawing comparisons with some of football’s most iconic long-range goals. It was not an isolated moment either, as the winger has previously demonstrated similar audacity while representing Ghana’s U-20 and U-23 national teams, reinforcing the belief that spectacular goals are becoming a hallmark of his game.

Unsurprisingly, Fatawu’s all-round display earned him the Man of the Match award. Beyond the goal, he was a constant threat on the flanks, combining pace, creativity and directness to trouble Ipswich’s defence throughout the contest.

His performance further strengthened his influence within Leicester’s attacking setup. This latest contribution continues an impressive season for the Ghanaian.

Fatawu has now registered four goals and six assists in 21 league appearances, playing a pivotal role in Leicester City’s push for consistency and a place in the promotion conversation. His growing chemistry with teammates, including fellow Ghanaian Jordan Ayew, has added a dynamic edge to the Foxes’ forward play.

Leicester’s victory moved them closer to the Championship’s play-off positions and provided a timely boost after a challenging run of form. For Ipswich, the defeat was a setback but one overshadowed by a moment of brilliance that will be replayed and discussed for months to come.

At just 21, he continues to announce himself on a bigger stage, blending flair with productivity and reminding fans in England and Ghana alike that they are watching a player capable of extraordinary moments.

