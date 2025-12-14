Abu Trica stumbles under questioning as arrest video fuels online debate(VIDEO)

A newly surfaced video circulating on social media has intensified public scrutiny of Ghanaian influencer Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, following his arrest in connection with an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud case targeting elderly victims in the United States.

Prosecutors allege that Abu Trica was part of an organised network that employed artificial intelligence tools to construct fake online personas across social media and dating platforms. These digital identities were reportedly used to build emotional relationships with unsuspecting victims, with AI-generated messages enabling the suspects to maintain convincing conversations with multiple individuals at the same time.

Footage from the arrest, which took place on 11 December 2025, captures a tense exchange between Abu Trica and the Deputy Commissioner of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum Barimah. During the questioning, the official asked the influencer to state his source of income.

Visibly unsettled and in handcuffs, Abu Trica struggled to give a direct response, repeatedly insisting that he had already answered the question for another officer. When pressed to clarify, he offered only a vague explanation, saying that he engages in “many jobs” without providing specifics.

The exchange unfolded as follows:

“What work do you do? I am the one asking the question. I don’t care what you told somebody in my absence,” Twum Barimah demanded.

Abu Trica responded, “My lawyer should answer the question. I have already done this thing. Ask the other people.”

The deputy commissioner replied, “We are asking you questions under arrest about your work, and you want your lawyer to answer that? The lawyer cannot answer that question for you.”

Still reluctant, Abu Trica said, “The last time your officer came here, I answered the same question.”

Twum Barimah pressed further: “I am asking you. Just answer.”

Abu Trica insisted, “I explained it to the senior man. I keep saying it. I have not done any transaction for me to be handcuffed.”

The officer clarified, “I haven’t asked about any transaction. I need the work that you do—just say it.”

To which Abu Trica finally replied, “The jobs that I do are a lot.”

The 31-year-old influencer now faces charges in the United States, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, offences that carry potential prison sentences of up to 20 years. He was arrested in Ghana as part of a coordinated operation involving US authorities, who are seeking his extradition.

