Dentaa says Ghana missed its Grammy chance with Shatta Wale and Beyoncé collaboration

British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and producer Akosua Dentaa Amoateng has suggested that Ghana missed a significant opportunity to secure its first-ever Grammy Award through Shatta Wale’s collaboration with global superstar Beyoncé.

Speaking on Fiifi Pratt’s programme on Aluta FM on 10 December 2025, Dentaa Amoateng argued that the track ‘Already’ had the potential to position Ghana for a Grammy breakthrough. She remarked: “Ghana missed out on a huge opportunity with Shatta. The time he did the collaboration with Beyoncé was the perfect time for that to have been nominated. Shatta is someone who can get us there.”

Dentaa Amoateng

Her comments follow the announcement of the 2026 Grammy nominations, in which Ghana once again failed to secure a nod despite entries from prominent artistes including Shatta Wale, Moliy and Black Sherif.

Lady Dentaa, who works as a consultant for the Grammy Recording Academy, acknowledged the immense musical talent in Ghana, citing figures such as Rocky Dawuni, Samini, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as artistes capable of achieving Grammy recognition.

She also shared a light-hearted anecdote about one of her conversations with Shatta Wale. Recounting a humorous exchange ahead of his birthday, she said: “He was excited; he was like, ‘Yes, we need to meet. I have been looking for you. I would have married you if we had met 15 years ago.’” She recalled the moment with laughter.

Shatta Wale

Commenting further on Shatta Wale’s personality, Dentaa Amoateng described him as “a great guy,” adding that the public should embrace his individuality. “Love him or hate him. Take him like a comedian. He is so funny,” she said.

