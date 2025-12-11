Advertisement

3 fathers arrested in Kasoa for sexually abusing their daughters

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:35 - 11 December 2025
Child sexual abuse
Child sexual abuse
Police in Kasoa have arrested three men for allegedly sexually abusing their biological daughters after the Awutu Senya East Municipal Education Directorate lodged a formal complaint.

The victims reportedly confided in the Girl-Child and Guidance and Counselling coordinators, who immediately reported the matter to the directorate. Officials say the disclosures point to a disturbing rise in child sexual abuse cases within the municipality.

Acting swiftly on the report, police officers arrested the three fathers. The suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

READ ALSO: OSP’s trial of Ken Ofori-Atta and 7 others commences today

The Municipal Education Directorate expressed concern that violations of children’s rights remain common in the area and called for stronger coordination among stakeholders to protect vulnerable children.

Child-protection advocates have long warned that sexual abuse particularly within the home remains one of Ghana’s most underreported crimes.

Cultural barriers, fear of stigma, and the financial dependence of mothers on abusive fathers often prevent families from reporting such incidents. The trust placed in fathers create an environment where abuse can occur undetected for years.

READ ALSO: EC to hold Kpandai parliamentary rerun for only 3 candidates on 30th December

The Ghana Education Service (GES), social welfare officers, and the police have always called for stronger partnerships among schools, communities, and law enforcement agencies to tackle the crisis.

The Kasoa case adds urgency to ongoing efforts to safeguard children, especially girls, from sexual violence. Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant, support affected families, and speak up when they notice signs of abuse, reinforcing the message that protecting children is a responsibility shared by all.

