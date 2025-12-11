EC to hold Kpandai parliamentary rerun for only 3 candidates on 30th December

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the parliamentary rerun in the Kpandai Constituency will take place on Tuesday, 30 December 2025. The decision follows a formal notification from Parliament confirming the vacancy of the seat in accordance with a High Court directive.

In a statement dated 10 December and signed by Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of the Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Department, the EC indicated that the upcoming poll will involve only the three candidates who contested the 2024 parliamentary election in the constituency.

This development stems from a ruling by the Tamale High Court in November 2025, which annulled the election of Mr Matthew Nyindam as Member of Parliament for Kpandai. The court upheld a petition that alleged significant irregularities in the conduct of the poll and subsequently ordered that a fresh election be held within 30 days.

Following the ruling, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, issued a letter dated 4 December 2025 informing the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, of the vacancy created by the court’s decision.

However, the Minority Caucus in Parliament has strongly objected to the Clerk’s notification. On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh described the letter as “unfortunate,” insisting that it contravened established parliamentary and legal procedures. The Minority is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the communication, arguing that due process was not followed.

As preparations advance, the EC is expected to outline operational measures for the December rerun, which will determine who represents the people of Kpandai in Parliament.

