Shatta Wale explains why he can't relocate abroad (VIDEO)

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has set social media abuzz after revealing that broadcaster Kelvin Taylor played a pivotal role in his decision to remain in Ghana rather than move abroad.

In a post shared online, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, explained that a private conversation with the outspoken media personality had influenced the direction of his career and reshaped his long-term plans.

According to the musician, Taylor told him: “Junior, you need to learn the trade properly and teach the younger generation.”

Shatta Wale noted that those words shifted his perspective, prompting him to stay in the country to refine his craft, strengthen his legacy and support emerging talents. Although he has frequently voiced frustrations about the challenges within Ghana’s music landscape, he suggested that Taylor’s advice encouraged him to embrace mentorship and leadership instead of pursuing life overseas.

The disclosure has sparked varied reactions online. While some admirers commended Taylor for offering guidance that grounded the award-winning artiste, others expressed surprise at the unexpected connection between the controversial journalist and the musician.

Neither Shatta Wale nor Kelvin Taylor has elaborated on the nature of their discussion, leaving fans intrigued about the origins of their relationship and the depth of their conversations.

