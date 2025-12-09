Police and cyber security officials to investigate alleged kidnapping of Black American tourists

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has issued a response following the circulation of social-media videos in which several visiting Black Americans allege that they were abducted and extorted by individuals impersonating police officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement dated 8 December 2025 and signed by Bright Asempa Tsadidey, Director of Corporate Affairs, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, the Authority noted that the matter is already under the attention of the relevant national-security agencies.

READ MORE : Family of Daddy Lumba seeks court order to block release of musician’s body

The GTA confirmed that the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Cyber Security Authority, has launched an inquiry into the claims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reassuring both residents and visitors, the Authority emphasised that Ghana continues to offer a safe environment, particularly as thousands of tourists arrive for the December in GH festivities.

“The GTA wishes to assure travellers and the wider public that Ghana remains a secure and reliable destination. Security arrangements, supported by law-enforcement bodies and partners across the tourism sector, have been reinforced to safeguard the wellbeing and comfort of all visitors,” the statement added.

A popular American TikToker, Ari Mackey, has sparked heated debate on social media after accusing officers within the Ghana Police Service of kidnapping and robbing her. In a video shared to her over 34,000 followers on TikTok on December 7, Mackey claimed that she ran into a Ghana Police checkpoint on the night of December 6 while out with friends. According to her, they were in an Uber when they were stopped by officers with masks on in a patrol vehicle with its license plates covered and with the officers having no name tags on.

Advertisement

Advertisement