Health Ministry secures financial approval to pay rotation Nurses, Midwives on time

The Ghana Ministry of Health has secured financial clearance to pay allowances and salaries to 14,279 rotation nurses and midwives and 637 medical and dental house officers, clearing years of backlogs and introducing monthly payments for all health professionals on mandatory service.

The Ministry of Health has secured financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance to pay allowances and salaries owed to 14,279 rotation nurses and midwives and 637 medical and dental house officers, ending longstanding delays and strengthening support for newly trained health professionals across Ghana.

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In the a press release dated 13th March, 2026, the Ministry of Health said:

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The Ministry of Health has secured financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance for the payment of allowances and salaries for 14,279 rotation nurses and midwives, as well as 637 medical and dental house officers.

It added that the approval followed sustained engagements between the two ministries to ensure that nurses, midwives and doctors undertaking their mandatory service received timely salaries and regular remuneration as they contribute to health service delivery nationwide.

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PRESS RELEASE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QUZBKqFICJ — Ministry of Health, Ghana (@mohgovgh) March 14, 2026

According to the Ministry of Health, the clearance will settle all outstanding payment arrears from previous years for rotation nurses and midwives, ensure monthly payment of allowances moving forward, rather than accumulating payments to be made at the end of service and extend the same regular payment framework to other health professionals, including pharmacists and allied health personnel.

The policy shift marks a significant departure from past practices where allowances for mandatory service were often paid in lump sums at the end of a trainee’s service, leading to financial strain for many early‑career health workers.

The financial clearance covers key nursing cadres, including registered General Nurses, registered midwives, registered mental health nurses, registered community health Nurses, registered Public Health Nurses.

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These health professionals began their rotation last year and are due to complete their service this year under Ghana’s mandatory service framework, essential for strengthening healthcare delivery, especially in underserved areas.

In addition, financial approval has been granted for the salaries of 637 Medical and Dental House Officers, who graduated from various public and private medical institutions, passed the Medical and Dental Council examinations, and were formally inducted into service on 12 November 2025.

“In addition, financial clearance has also been granted for the payment of salaries of 637 Medical and Dental House Officers who graduated from various public and private institutions, successfully passed the Medical and Dental Council examinations, and were inducted into service on 12th November 2025”, it said.

Rotation nurses have long expressed concerns over delayed payments, which at times left them unable to meet personal and family obligations while serving in rural and underserved communities.

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The move comes amid broader efforts by the government to stabilize and strengthen the health sector workforce and to make mandatory service more attractive and sustainable for young health workers, improving staffing levels at district hospitals and community health facilities.