The Grand Arena, former host of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has been replaced by the Palms Convention Center following venue uncertainties, according to Charterhouse.

The Grand Arena, former host of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has been replaced by the Palms Convention Center following venue uncertainties, according to Charterhouse.

Here’s why the Grand Arena was not available for the 2026 TGMAs

Charterhouse Ghana has announced a venue change for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, moving from the Grand Arena to the Palms Convention Center due to unresolved arrangements. Robert Klah explains the challenges and limitations behind the decision.

Charterhouse Ghana has moved the Telecel Ghana Music Awards from the Grand Arena to the Palms Convention Center due to unresolved arrangements.

Robert Klah revealed that uncertainty over pending issues at the Grand Arena forced organisers to activate a backup plan despite initial optimism.

The Palms Convention Center, although selected as an alternative, has limitations, particularly its smaller capacity and staging constraints.

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Robert Klah, Public Relations and Communications Officer at Charterhouse Ghana, has shed light on the venue difficulties that have affected preparations for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

It was recently announced that the awards ceremony would no longer be held at the Grand Arena, which has hosted the event for the past five years. Instead, organisers have opted for the Palms Convention Center.

Speaking on an interview with Ghanaweb, Klah explained that initial communication from the management of the Grand Arena suggested that key arrangements regarding the venue were still unresolved, creating uncertainty for organisers.

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He said;

We had information from the people managing the Grand Arena that some arrangements were not finalised and were still being worked on. At the time, we remained hopeful because it appeared things would be resolved positively.

According to him, the uncertainty prompted organisers to begin exploring alternative venues as a precaution. These options were carefully evaluated based on the high production standards associated with the awards, including location, parking, crowd movement, red carpet experience and overall capacity.

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Klah noted that the Palms Convention Center emerged as a fallback option, although it comes with certain limitations.

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He explained;

Plan B was the Palms Convention Center, but it is not the most suitable venue. It has a capacity of about 2,500 seats, and if we attempt to recreate the kind of stage we have at the Grand Arena, it would not be feasible

Touching on the reasons behind the uncertainty surrounding the Grand Arena’s availability, Klah declined to provide detailed information, citing the confidential nature of discussions between both parties. However, he indicated that the venue’s owners had their own plans for the space.

He stated;

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The crux of the matter is that the owners have intentions for the venue, and it is entirely within their rights to decide how they use their facility,

He emphasised that having a contingency plan is standard practice in event planning, even though the primary objective is always to secure the preferred venue.

He added.