A devastated elderly woman sits on the burnt remains of her bed after a fire allegedly caused by dumsor destroyed her room and wiped out her life savings.

A devastated elderly woman sits on the burnt remains of her bed after a fire allegedly caused by dumsor destroyed her room and wiped out her life savings.

Ghanaian woman loses savings and belongings after fire caused by recent dumsor destroys her home

An elderly woman has been left in deep distress after a fire allegedly caused by dumsor destroyed her room, belongings, and life savings. A viral TikTok video shows her in tears as she recounts the devastating loss, sparking public concern over Ghana’s ongoing power outages and their impact on households.

An elderly woman has lost her room, belongings, and personal savings after a fire allegedly triggered by frequent power outages (dumsor).

The blaze destroyed everything, including essential items like her medication, leaving her emotionally shattered and homeless in her own home.

A video of the incident has gone viral, with her daughter calling on authorities to urgently address the persistent power supply issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An elderly woman has been left devastated after returning home to find her room completely destroyed in a fire reportedly linked to recurring power outages, commonly referred to as dumsor.

A TikTok video capturing the aftermath shows the woman in tears as she discovers that her living space had been reduced to ashes, with all her possessions completely burnt beyond recognition. She alleged that the unstable electricity supply was responsible for triggering the fire that consumed her room.

One of the most distressing moments came when she realised that her life savings, kept in bundled cash, had also been destroyed in the blaze. She was further hit by the loss of essential personal items, including her medication, all of which were consumed by the fire.

READ MORE: 10 countries where Africans can retire comfortably without financial worries

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video shows her sitting helplessly on the charred remains of her wooden bed frame, visibly overwhelmed by grief.

A voice believed to be her daughter can be heard in the background appealing for help, saying:

ECG see oo, see what the dumsor has caused. Mahama and ECG, please, we beg you, please do something about this

READ MORE: Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms persisting from morning into midnight

The footage has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many expressing sympathy over the woman’s loss and the emotional and financial hardship she now faces.

Advertisement