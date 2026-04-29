Ghanaian woman loses savings and belongings after fire caused by recent dumsor destroys her home
An elderly woman has lost her room, belongings, and personal savings after a fire allegedly triggered by frequent power outages (dumsor).
The blaze destroyed everything, including essential items like her medication, leaving her emotionally shattered and homeless in her own home.
A video of the incident has gone viral, with her daughter calling on authorities to urgently address the persistent power supply issues.
An elderly woman has been left devastated after returning home to find her room completely destroyed in a fire reportedly linked to recurring power outages, commonly referred to as dumsor.
A TikTok video capturing the aftermath shows the woman in tears as she discovers that her living space had been reduced to ashes, with all her possessions completely burnt beyond recognition. She alleged that the unstable electricity supply was responsible for triggering the fire that consumed her room.
One of the most distressing moments came when she realised that her life savings, kept in bundled cash, had also been destroyed in the blaze. She was further hit by the loss of essential personal items, including her medication, all of which were consumed by the fire.
The video shows her sitting helplessly on the charred remains of her wooden bed frame, visibly overwhelmed by grief.
A voice believed to be her daughter can be heard in the background appealing for help, saying:
ECG see oo, see what the dumsor has caused. Mahama and ECG, please, we beg you, please do something about this
The footage has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many expressing sympathy over the woman’s loss and the emotional and financial hardship she now faces.
@gillian_whyte19 My mom lost all her savings because of this dumsor thing. Luckily it was just her room that got burnt, it didn’t affect the other rooms but all her money and medications were lost due to the fire outbreak. She’s been crying since and we don’t even know what to do to calm her down. Please ECG and Mahama please do something about this light out issue. #ecgghana #dumsor #dumsormuststop #foryoupage #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 ♬ original sound - Gillian whyte 🤍
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