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Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of thunderstorms persisting from morning into midnight

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 06:53 - 29 April 2026
A Ghana police officer from Madina in Accra has won the praise of Ghanaians online, after he was photographed directing traffic in the heavy rain.
Dark clouds gather as thunderstorms and rainfall are forecast across parts of Ghana, according to GMet.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast continued rain, thunderstorms, and foggy conditions, with changing weather patterns expected across the country.
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  • The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast continued thunderstorms, rainfall, and cloudy conditions across the country.

  • Mist and fog are expected in mountainous and forest areas on Wednesday morning, potentially reducing visibility.

  • Although sunny intervals may occur during the day, rain and thunderstorms are likely to return later in the afternoon and evening.

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a fresh weather advisory, warning of continued unstable conditions across several parts of the country.

In its latest update, the agency indicated that thunderstorms, overcast skies and intermittent rainfall are expected to persist from Tuesday evening through to Wednesday night, 29 April 2026.

According to GMet, rain-bearing clouds are currently forming over the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors, bringing widespread cloud cover and thunderstorms, which may occur with or without rainfall. The agency also cautioned that these conditions could be accompanied by occasional strong winds in affected areas.

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For the early hours of Wednesday, forecasters predict misty or foggy conditions over mountainous and forested regions, which may significantly reduce visibility for motorists and commuters.

The agency further noted that rainstorm activity is likely to continue into the morning, producing light to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall across parts of the coastline, inland communities and sections of the middle belt.

Although a brief improvement in weather conditions is expected later in the day, with sunny intervals developing across much of the country, GMet warned that this will likely be temporary. Rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast to redevelop from late afternoon into the night, once again affecting parts of the coastal, middle, transition and northern zones.

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The agency has urged the public, particularly road users and residents in flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions due to the fluctuating weather conditions.

GMet said;

As stated in the weather update issued earlier, the rainstorm is expected to persist, producing slight to moderate thunderstorms or rain over parts of the coastline and inland towns, as well as a few areas in the middle sector this morning

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“Meanwhile, mist or fog patches are likely to form over mountainous and forest zones during the early hours. As the day progresses into the afternoon, sunny intervals will prevail across most parts of the country. However, from late afternoon into the night, rain and thundery activity are expected over parts of the coastline, middle, transition and northern sectors,” the statement added.

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