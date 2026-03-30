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GMet warns of sustained rains in Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:53 - 30 March 2026
GMet has warned residents in Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions to expect consistent rainfall this week, as flash floods hit parts of Accra amid intensifying rainy season conditions.
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned residents in the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions to brace for consistent and sustained rainfall in the coming days as the rainy season intensifies across the country.

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The caution follows heavy rains already recorded in Accra and parts of southern Ghana, which triggered flash floods in sections of the capital.

READ ALSO: GES to hold emergency meeting after Accra Newtown School collapse kills three

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show, Senior Meteorologist Joshua Asamoah said while rainfall in coastal areas may be intermittent, inland regions, particularly within the forest belt should expect more prolonged wet conditions.

“We are still in the rainy season, so obviously after today's rainfall, we are expecting some rains within the country,” he said.
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He explained that rainfall patterns will differ across regions, with the coastal belt experiencing less frequent showers.

“Just that it will not be a successive one, especially in the coastal parts of Accra into the Central Region,” Asamoah noted.

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According to GMet, the most affected areas will be within Ghana’s forest zones, where rainfall is expected to be more regular and sustained throughout the week.

“But for people in the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions, we expect some continuous rains coming in during the week,” he stated.
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He further expanded the scope to include other forest regions, indicating that rainfall levels could rise above normal.

“For people who are within the forest zone, the Ashanti, the Eastern, Western, Western North and Central regions… I am pretty sure that it will be from normal to slightly above normal conditions, so it means that there is going to be a bit of consistency in the area”, he added.

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The warning comes amid increasing concerns over flooding, particularly in urban areas like Accra where poor drainage systems have historically exacerbated the impact of heavy rains.

Recent reports have highlighted flooding incidents following downpours, with some roads and homes affected.

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The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has repeatedly urged residents in flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures, including clearing drains and avoiding waterways during heavy rains.

The agency is advising the public to remain alert, follow weather updates, and take necessary safety precautions as the country experiences what is expected to be a period of steady and potentially above-normal rainfall.

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