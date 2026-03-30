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GES to hold emergency meeting after Accra Newtown School collapse kills three
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced plans to hold an emergency meeting to determine the next steps following a tragic building collapse at the Accra Newtown Experimental D/A School that left 3 people dead and about 20 others injured.
Director-General of GES, Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, said the meeting will focus on assessing the safety situation and deciding on measures to protect students and staff.
“An emergency meeting will determine the next steps,” he stated.
As an immediate precaution, GES has directed students not to report to school until further notice.
“Students should not report to school until we are sure that the environment is safe,” Prof. Davis added.
The collapse occurred on Sunday when an old structure on or near the school premises, reportedly being used as a makeshift church, gave way during a service, trapping several people.
Emergency responders, including personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and NADMO, were deployed to rescue victims from the rubble.
Authorities later confirmed three fatalities and multiple injuries. The upcoming emergency meeting is expected to bring together key stakeholders to evaluate the structural integrity of buildings within the school and determine whether repairs, demolitions, or temporary relocation of students may be required.
The incident has heightened concerns over aging and unsafe structures in and around school environments, particularly where such facilities are repurposed for other activities.
GES says the directive keeping students away from school will remain in place until a thorough safety assessment is completed and appropriate decisions are taken.
With investigations ongoing into the cause of the collapse, the outcome of the emergency meeting is expected to guide immediate and long-term interventions to prevent a recurrence.
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