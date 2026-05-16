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Gov’t declares Wednesday, May 27th as a public holiday in Ghana

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:38 - 16 May 2026
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The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka
Ghana’s Interior Ministry has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a statutory public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most important festivals in Islam.
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  • Government has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha.

  • The announcement was made by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.

  • Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims worldwide with prayers, sacrifice, and acts of charity.

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The Ministry for the Interior has officially declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as a statutory public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration across Ghana.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, on Friday, May 15, 2026.

ALSO READ: 8 African countries with the highest number of official public holidays

“The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 27th May 2026, marks Eid-Ul-Adha, which is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

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Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant celebrations in Islam. The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command before God provided a ram as a substitute.

Thousands of Muslims observe Eid al-Adha 2025 at Independence Square. Credit: Myjoyonline.com
Thousands of Muslims observe Eid al-Adha 2025 at Independence Square. Credit: Myjoyonline.com

ALSO READ: Gov't declares 20th and 23rd of March as public holidays

The celebration is observed by Muslims worldwide with special prayers, charitable acts, and the sharing of food with family, friends, and the less privileged.

In Ghana, thousands of Muslims usually gather at mosques and open prayer grounds in cities and communities across the country to observe the occasion.

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ALSO READ: All the holidays in Ghana in 2026 you should know about

The celebration is often marked by communal prayers, the slaughtering of animals such as sheep and goats, and visits among relatives and loved ones.

Eid-ul-Adha is recognised as a statutory public holiday in Ghana in acknowledgment of the country’s religious diversity and the contributions of the Muslim community to national development.

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