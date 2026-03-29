Here’re All The Public Holidays in Ghana This April

Good Friday and Easter Monday are the only public holidays in April in Ghana, marking a significant Easter period

Ghana will observe two public holidays in April, both linked to the Christian celebration of Easter—Good Friday and Easter Monday—marking one of the most significant religious periods in the country’s calendar.

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These are the only statutory public holidays in April.

Good Friday

Good Friday, which falls on April 3 this year, is observed by Christians nationwide to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

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The day is characterised by solemn church services, fasting, and moments of reflection on the sacrifice believed to have brought salvation to humanity. Many churches organise special services, including prayer sessions and re-enactments of biblical events leading to the crucifixion.

Easter Monday

Three days later, Easter Monday, observed on April 6, continues the Easter celebration. Unlike the reflective nature of Good Friday, Easter Monday is widely associated with social and recreational activities. Families and friends often use the holiday to travel, attend picnics, visit tourist sites, and participate in community gatherings.

The Easter period also contributes to increased economic activity, particularly in the transport, hospitality, and retail sectors, as many people travel to join relatives or participate in festive events.

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Authorities typically use the period to intensify public safety campaigns, especially road safety education, due to increased movement across the country.