5 reasons many young Ghanaians are leaving the country

The article explores the five reasons many Ghanaians are leaving the country

According to 2024 report from Afrobarometer shows that 61% of Ghanaians want to leave the country. For many Ghanaian families today, conversations about travel are no longer just about holidays or short visits abroad—they are about relocation and starting over.

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It is becoming increasingly common to see emotional farewells at airports, tearful video calls between parents and children, and long-distance relationships maintained across time zones. From young graduates seeking better opportunities to skilled professionals pursuing stability, the decision to leave Ghana is often deeply personal, shaped by hopes for a better future and the desire to support loved ones back home.

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Over the past decade, Ghana has experienced a steady increase in citizens moving abroad for work, education, or permanent residence. While the reasons vary, some common themes have emerged that shed light on this growing trend.

1. Search for Better Job Opportunities

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One major reason many young Ghanaians consider leaving the country is the limited availability of jobs. With high unemployment rates and few career opportunities, many youths feel compelled to seek better prospects abroad. For numerous young people who are breadwinners, their families depend on them financially. When local opportunities are scarce, they often look overseas to secure a better life for themselves and support their loved ones back home.

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2. Desire for Higher Salaries and Economic Stability

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Rising living costs, fluctuating exchange rates, and periodic economic instability have left many Ghanaians feeling the need to look abroad for financial security. Parents often support their children’s decision to move overseas, believing that higher earnings and stable economies will allow them to send remittances home, invest in family businesses, and save for long-term goals.

One common story is of nurses, teachers, or IT professionals relocating to countries where salaries are multiple times higher than in Ghana, allowing them to live comfortably and help their families.

3. Access to Quality Education

Education is a major factor motivating Ghanaians to move abroad. Many families are willing to relocate so their children can attend top-tier schools and universities with global recognition. Some Ghanaian students leave to seek opportunities to specialize in fields such as medicine, engineering, or finance—areas where local programs may be limited or under-resourced.

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4. Improved Healthcare and Social Services

Healthcare remains a concern for many Ghanaians. While Ghana has made progress in expanding access to medical services, some citizens seek countries with more advanced healthcare systems, shorter waiting times, and comprehensive health insurance.

5. Better Living Conditions and Infrastructure

Quality of life considerations including stable electricity, clean water, reliable transportation, and safe neighbourhoods—often influence the choice to move abroad.

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Many Ghanaians dream of living in communities with well-planned roads, green spaces, and modern housing, where daily inconveniences such as traffic congestion or frequent power outages are minimal. Improved living conditions are particularly appealing to families who want a safe and comfortable environment for their children.

Conclusion

While leaving Ghana is never an easy decision, the pursuit of better opportunities, stability, and security continues to drive many citizens abroad. Each departure carries emotional weight for both the individuals moving and the families they leave behind, highlighting a human story behind the statistics.

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