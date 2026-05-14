Health Minister deploys 3 doctors, 5 midwives to Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after patient death
Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has ordered the immediate deployment of 3 doctors and 5 midwives to Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital.
The move follows the death of a pregnant woman who reportedly could not undergo a C-section due to a lack of beds in the recovery ward.
The Minister also directed the mechanisation of 5 orderlies and requested urgent medical equipment for the facility within 48 hours.
Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced the immediate deployment of additional health personnel to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa following the death of a pregnant woman at the facility.
The move comes after reports that Abigail Opoku died while in labour after a requested caesarean section could not be carried out, allegedly due to a lack of available beds in the hospital’s recovery ward.
ALSO READ: Gov't announces GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000 start-up loans for Ghanaian Youth under 24H+ programme: How to apply
During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, May 14, the Health Minister said several of the challenges outlined by management required urgent intervention and could be addressed without delay.
“So the problems they enumerated are issues I can solve instantly. I have directed that about three medical doctors should be posted here with immediate effect. I have also directed that five midwives be posted to this facility,” he told journalists.
ALSO READ: Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo
As part of the intervention measures, Mr Akandoh also approved the immediate mechanisation of five hospital orderlies to strengthen support services at the facility.
He further directed management to compile and submit a list of critical medical equipment needed by the hospital, indicating that supplies would be provided within the next 24 to 48 hours.
The Minister also raised concerns about patient management and operational standards at the facility, instructing hospital authorities to ensure that patients arriving at the entrance are attended to promptly.
ALSO READ: Lapaz, Dome, Achimota and 13 other areas in Accra West to be hit by water shortages – see full list
He additionally ordered that CCTV systems at the hospital remain operational at all times and directed all staff to wear visible identification tags while on duty.
The incident has triggered fresh concerns about healthcare delivery and pressure on maternal health facilities in Kasoa, with many calling for urgent improvements to prevent similar tragedies.
Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has directed the immediate posting of 3 medical doctors and 5 midwives to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa following concerns over service delivery at the facility.— CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) May 14, 2026
Speaking to journalists during a visit to the hospital, he urged… pic.twitter.com/Am7YDuiICV
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom