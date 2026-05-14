Health Minister deploys 3 doctors, 5 midwives to Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after patient death

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has ordered the immediate deployment of 3 doctors and 5 midwives to Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after the reported death of a pregnant woman during labour.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has ordered the immediate deployment of 3 doctors and 5 midwives to Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital.

The move follows the death of a pregnant woman who reportedly could not undergo a C-section due to a lack of beds in the recovery ward.

The Minister also directed the mechanisation of 5 orderlies and requested urgent medical equipment for the facility within 48 hours.

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Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has announced the immediate deployment of additional health personnel to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa following the death of a pregnant woman at the facility.

The move comes after reports that Abigail Opoku died while in labour after a requested caesarean section could not be carried out, allegedly due to a lack of available beds in the hospital’s recovery ward.

During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, May 14, the Health Minister said several of the challenges outlined by management required urgent intervention and could be addressed without delay.

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Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa

“So the problems they enumerated are issues I can solve instantly. I have directed that about three medical doctors should be posted here with immediate effect. I have also directed that five midwives be posted to this facility,” he told journalists.

As part of the intervention measures, Mr Akandoh also approved the immediate mechanisation of five hospital orderlies to strengthen support services at the facility.

He further directed management to compile and submit a list of critical medical equipment needed by the hospital, indicating that supplies would be provided within the next 24 to 48 hours.

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Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh during a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, May 14. Image credit: Citinewsroom

The Minister also raised concerns about patient management and operational standards at the facility, instructing hospital authorities to ensure that patients arriving at the entrance are attended to promptly.

He additionally ordered that CCTV systems at the hospital remain operational at all times and directed all staff to wear visible identification tags while on duty.

The incident has triggered fresh concerns about healthcare delivery and pressure on maternal health facilities in Kasoa, with many calling for urgent improvements to prevent similar tragedies.

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