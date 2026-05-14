Step-by-Step Guide: How to check GES teacher promotion results 2025

GES 2025 promotion results are available on www.ges.gov.gh.

Teachers must use voucher login with staff ID and PIN.

Only the official portal should be used.

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially released the 2025 Teacher Promotion Examination results on May 13, 2026, at 3:00 pm.

According to management, all candidates who sat for the examination can access their results online through the official portal. The service emphasised that only the official website should be used to check results.

The Ghana Education Service also congratulated all teachers who participated in the promotion examination and assured candidates of a transparent and fair process.

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Below is a clear step-by-step guide on how to check your results.

Step 1: Visit the Official GES Website

Go to the official website: www.ges.gov.gh

Ensure you are using the official portal only, as it is the approved platform for checking promotion results.

Step 2: Locate the Promotion Results Section

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On the homepage, look for the Teacher Promotion Results 2025 link or related announcement.

Click on it to proceed to the results portal.

Step 3: Click on “Buy Voucher".

Once on the portal page, select the “Buy Voucher” option to begin the verification process.

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Step 4: Fill in the Required Details

You will be required to enter your personal information, including:

Staff ID

PIN code

Serial number

Carefully input all details to avoid errors.

Step 5: Confirm and Click “Buy Now”

After filling in your details, click on “Buy Now” to proceed.

Wait for the system prompt to process your request.

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Step 6: Log in to View Your Results

Once payment or verification is complete, click on “Login”.

You will then be able to view your promotion examination results.

You can use this link https://bit.ly/GESPROMOTIONSRESULT2025

Important Notice

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The Ghana Education Service has stated that the official portal is the only approved platform for checking results. Candidates are advised to avoid unofficial links.