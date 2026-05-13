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Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 22:39 - 13 May 2026
Chairman Wontumi vows to avoid personal attacks as he pays courtesy call on Dr Bawumia and Akufo-Addo
Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has pledged a disciplined, issue-based campaign as he pays courtesy calls on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the NPP National Chairman race, emphasising unity and grassroots mobilisation.
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  • Chairman Wontumi has pledged a disciplined, issue-based campaign ahead of the NPP National Chairman race, ruling out personal attacks.

  • He paid courtesy visits to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President Nana Akufo-Addo to formally declare his intention and seek their support.

  • He emphasised unity, grassroots mobilisation, and internal cohesion as key to strengthening the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections.

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Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has pledged to run a disciplined and issue-based campaign ahead of the party’s upcoming National Chairman race.

Chairman Wontumi, together with members of his campaign team, paid separate courtesy calls on the NPP’s 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of ongoing stakeholder engagements within the party.

ALSO READ: Full list: Wontumi names Adwoa Safo, Stephen Amoah as campaign team members for national chairmanship bid

Chairman Wontumi, together with members of his campaign team, paid a courtesy call on the former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of ongoing stakeholder engagements within the party.
Chairman Wontumi, together with members of his campaign team, paid a courtesy call on the former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of ongoing stakeholder engagements within the party.
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The visits form part of efforts by the Ashanti Regional Chairman to formally engage key figures within the NPP following his decision to contest the position of National Chairman when nominations officially open.

According to a statement issued by his campaign team, Chairman Wontumi used the opportunity to express appreciation to both leaders for their sacrifices and continued commitment towards rebuilding the party after the 2024 general elections.

“He further reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the NPP and assured them of his commitment to supporting the broader vision of strengthening the Party towards victory in 2028,” portions of the statement said.

ALSO READ: Dr Bawumia accuses President Mahama of undermining free speech over arrest of NPP members

During the engagements, Chairman Wontumi officially informed both leaders of his intention to contest for the top party position, stressing that his ambition is rooted in “service, unity, grassroots mobilisation, and the collective rebuilding of the Party.”

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Chairman Wontumi, together with members of his campaign team, paid a courtesy call on the former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Chairman Wontumi, together with members of his campaign team, paid a courtesy call on the former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He also assured the former President and the party’s flagbearer that his campaign would remain “disciplined, respectful, issue-based, and focused on strengthening internal unity within the NPP.”

The statement added:

“He stressed that the campaign would not be characterised by personal attacks, divisiveness, intimidation, or activities capable of weakening the Party’s structures or leadership ahead of the 2028 elections.”

ALSO READ: Who Will Join Dr Bawumia in 2028? NAPO, Bryan, Ken or a Dark Horse?

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Chairman Wontumi further highlighted the importance of rebuilding the party’s grassroots machinery, describing it as crucial to the NPP’s chances of returning to power in the 2028 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi, together with members of his campaign team, paid a courtesy call on the former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Chairman Wontumi, together with members of his campaign team, paid a courtesy call on the former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

According to him, the party must focus on “collective leadership, inclusiveness, reconciliation, and healing,” while ensuring that all members and stakeholders remain united behind a common objective.

The campaign team also sought the prayers, guidance, and goodwill of both Dr Bawumia and former President Akufo-Addo as the internal campaign process begins.

ALSO READ: France President, Macron pledges €23bn investment in Africa

The statement concluded by reaffirming the team’s commitment to promoting unity, inclusiveness, and grassroots reorganisation within the NPP as part of broader rebuilding efforts ahead of the next elections.

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